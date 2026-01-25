Eating the right vegetables daily can significantly improve your overall health and prevent lifestyle-related diseases. Here are five powerful vegetables you must add to your diet for long-term wellness, better immunity, and sustained energy.

Colorful and nutritious vegetables are good for overall health. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra talks about some important vegetables you should eat to get your daily required nutrients.

The nutritional power of vegetables. In a post shared on Instagram, Lovneet Batra wrote that vegetables are not just low-calorie fillers; they are powerhouses of nutrients that support your energy, immunity, digestion, and hormonal health. Here are some important vegetables that you must include in your diet.

5 Powerful Vegetables You Must Add to Your Diet

Spinach

A cup of spinach contains 7.3 mg of iron. Spinach is helpful for energy, oxygen supply, and menstrual health.

Carrot

One medium carrot provides 542 micrograms of Vitamin A. Vitamin A is important for maintaining eye health and immunity. It also gives a glow to the skin.

Capsicum

By eating one cup of red capsicum, you can get 256 mg of this immunity-boosting nutrient. Eat it raw or lightly sautéed. It boosts immunity, collagen synthesis, and iron absorption.

Beetroot

A bowl of beetroot contains 195 micrograms of folate. It is best to cook vegetables lightly and avoid overcooking. It helps in DNA synthesis, pregnancy health, and red blood cells.

Cauliflower

Cauliflower is another nutritious vegetable. It is rich in dietary fiber. 100 grams of cauliflower contains 4 grams of fiber. It can help support gut health, regulate blood sugar levels, and aid in detoxification.