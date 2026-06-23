Doctors at Tata Memorial Hospital are warning that 70% of early-stage liver cancer patients feel no pain, which is why it's called a 'silent killer'. But your body does send out five key signals. If you notice them for more than two weeks, getting a USG and an AFP test is absolutely crucial.

You feel a heaviness on the right side of your stomach and brush it off as 'gas'. Your appetite is gone, you've lost a couple of kilos, and you blame 'stress'. You can't sleep at night because of an itch, and you think it's just an 'allergy'. While you're busy self-diagnosing, six months fly by. Then, a USG report shows a 'Liver Mass', and the doctor says it's 'Stage 3'.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

This is the main problem with Liver Cancer (Hepatocellular Carcinoma or H.C.). It doesn't scream for attention; it just whispers. But if you can catch that whisper, your chances of survival jump to 70%.

Don't miss these 5 signals from your body:

The first signal is weight loss and a loss of appetite. You're not dieting or hitting the gym, but you're still losing 3-4 kilos a month. The very sight of food makes you feel sick. When a tumour grows in the liver, it messes with your metabolism. Your body can't digest food properly and starts consuming its own muscle and fat. This is called 'Cancer Cachexia'. If you have no appetite for more than two weeks, don't take it lightly.

The second signal is pressure or pain in the upper right abdomen. Your liver is located under your right rib cage. As a tumour grows, the liver swells up. You might feel like your belt is too tight or that there's a constant pressure there. It feels uncomfortable even when you lie down. Many people mistake this for muscle pain, but this discomfort is there 24/7 and doesn't go away whether you're sitting or lying down.

The third signal is itchy skin all over, but without jaundice. You're waking up at night scratching yourself, but your skin and eyes aren't yellow. It's easy to think it's just dry skin. But actually, your liver isn't able to flush out bile properly. These bile acids mix into your blood and irritate the nerves in your skin. This is a very early, but commonly ignored, sign of liver cancer.

The fourth signal is swollen legs or a hard, bloated stomach. When the liver is damaged, it can't produce enough of a protein called 'albumin'. When protein levels drop, water leaks out of your blood vessels and collects in your tissues. This is why your feet and ankles swell up. If water collects in your abdomen, your stomach becomes hard like a drum. If your pants are getting looser but your belly looks bigger, that's a major red flag.

The fifth signal is constant tiredness and a low-grade fever. You wake up in the morning feeling like you haven't slept at all. You have a mild fever that comes and goes, but there's no cold or cough. A liver tumour creates inflammation in the body. Your body is in a constant state of battle, which is why you feel so exhausted.

Who is most at risk? Anyone with Hepatitis B or C, those with fatty liver for over 10 years, daily drinkers, diabetics, and people who are obese. If you fall into this group, you should get a USG and an AFP blood test done every six months. The tests cost around ₹150. If the cancer is detected late, the treatment can cost up to ₹15 lakh.

When should you see a doctor? If you have any two of these five symptoms for more than two weeks, and they don't get better with paracetamol or antacids, go see a doctor the very next day. Ask for an ultrasound of your abdomen and an AFP test. It's a 15-minute procedure that could save your life.

The bottom line is this: Liver cancer is a frightening disease, but it's not a 'silent' one. It sends signals, but we often don't listen. If it's caught in Stage 1, treatments like surgery and radiofrequency give 70% of patients a good five years of healthy life. But by Stage 4, even chemotherapy is often ineffective. So, don't just keep popping antacids for months. Listen to what your body is telling you.