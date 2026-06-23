Both cucumber and watermelon can cut the risk of your body overheating and getting dehydrated. If you're feeling tired, dizzy, or sweating way too much, you might be suffering from heat stress, and these two can help.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says that both cucumber and watermelon are excellent for reducing heat stress. In fact, research published in Scientific Reports explains that you need to eat foods like cucumber and watermelon daily to avoid the effects of heat stress.

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So, which one is actually better for you?

Both these summer favourites can lower the chances of your body overheating and prevent dehydration. If heat stress hits you, you might feel symptoms like fatigue, dizziness, and excessive sweating.

Let's talk about cucumber first. Research in the Food Science and Engineering journal shows that cucumbers have cooling properties because they are made of 95% water. Eating cucumbers is a great way to keep yourself hydrated.

Now for watermelon. It contains about 90-92% water, so it's also a hydration superstar. Plus, it's packed with electrolytes and lycopene, which is an antioxidant. This helps reduce something called oxidative stress in the body. So, both cucumber and watermelon are fantastic for staying hydrated during summer.

The choice between the two really depends on your personal hydration needs and how sensitive you are to natural sugars. A study points out that cucumber is ideal for fighting the heat and has the power to neutralise harmful oxidative stress. Watermelon, with its super high water content, helps keep your body hydrated all the time.

Here's a bonus tip: eating a piece of watermelon every day can help manage bad cholesterol levels, which in turn can prevent heart disease. Regular consumption of watermelon also stops fat from building up in your blood vessels.