A Bengaluru doctor has criticized AI-driven cancer screening packages, sparking a debate. He argues these packages cause unnecessary fear and overdiagnosis in healthy people by identifying harmless abnormalities. This can lead to anxiety and costly, unneeded follow-up procedures.

A Bengaluru-based doctor has sparked a nationwide conversation after criticizing the growing trend of AI-driven cancer screening packages, arguing that they may be causing more fear than benefit for many patients. His remarks, shared on social media, have ignited a debate about preventive healthcare, overdiagnosis and the increasing use of artificial intelligence in medical screening.

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The discussion began when the doctor highlighted how several healthcare providers are marketing comprehensive AI-powered cancer screening packages to healthy individuals. While such packages are often promoted as a proactive approach to early disease detection, he cautioned that indiscriminate screening can sometimes lead to unnecessary panic, especially when tests identify harmless abnormalities that may never develop into serious health conditions.

In a viral post, the doctor warned that advanced screening tools can generate findings that require additional investigations, even when patients have no symptoms. According to him, this often results in emotional stress, repeated consultations and costly follow-up procedures that may ultimately prove unnecessary.

Check the viral post here:

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The physician emphasized that cancer screening should be guided by medical history, age, symptoms and individual risk factors rather than being adopted as a one-size-fits-all solution. He argued that while artificial intelligence can assist healthcare professionals, it should not replace clinical judgment or encourage blanket screening practices.

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The post quickly resonated with social media users, many of whom shared personal experiences of undergoing extensive medical tests that led to anxiety and confusion. Some agreed that aggressive screening campaigns can create fear among otherwise healthy individuals, while others defended preventive testing, arguing that early diagnosis has saved countless lives.

The debate has also highlighted a broader challenge facing modern healthcare: balancing technological innovation with evidence-based medical practice. Experts note that AI has tremendous potential in fields such as radiology, pathology and diagnostics, where it can help detect diseases more accurately and efficiently. However, they also stress that technology must be used responsibly and within established clinical guidelines.

Medical professionals generally agree that screening remains a critical tool in the fight against cancer, but they caution that tests should be recommended based on scientifically validated criteria rather than marketing-driven approaches. Over-screening can increase the risk of false positives, unnecessary biopsies and emotional distress, particularly among low-risk individuals.

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into healthcare, the viral discussion serves as a reminder that technological advances should complement, not replace, informed medical decision-making. The conversation has prompted many patients to reconsider how and when they should undergo preventive health screenings, while encouraging healthcare providers to communicate both the benefits and limitations of AI-powered diagnostics more clearly.

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