The Gujarat government has launched the Shravanotsav 2026 Reel Competition, inviting citizens to create short videos on Vadnagar's cultural heritage. The competition, running until August 5, 2026, offers cash prizes up to ₹31,000.

The Gujarat government launched the Shravanotsav 2026 Reel Competition, inviting citizens, particularly young content creators, to showcase the cultural richness and spiritual heritage of Vadnagar's Shravanotsav through creative short video reels.

According to a press release issued by the CMO, organised by the Commissionerate of Information, Government of Gujarat, the competition aims to boost public participation and digital engagement while promoting Gujarat's vibrant cultural traditions.

Competition Details and Guidelines

The online competition, which opened on August 2, will remain open until August 5, 2026. Entries must be submitted exclusively through the MyGov Gujarat portal. Participants are encouraged to create original reels based on the theme "Anant, Anadi Vadnagar," highlighting the festival's spiritual significance, tourism potential, folk traditions, and vibrant celebrations.

The initiative seeks to transform Shravanotsav into a digitally celebrated cultural festival by inspiring citizens to become ambassadors of Gujarat's heritage through innovative storytelling on social media. According to the organisers, the competition is designed to encourage creative expression while increasing awareness of the state's rich cultural legacy among a wider audience, according to the release.

Technical and Originality Requirements

Participants may submit reels in Gujarati, Hindi, or English, with a duration of one to three minutes. Entries must be in MP4, AVI, or MOV format with a minimum resolution of 720p. Organisers have made originality a key criterion, stating that only self-shot videos will be accepted. The use of stock footage, AI-generated content, or copyrighted material will result in disqualification.

How to Participate and Submit

To participate, contestants must register on the MyGov Gujarat portal (https://gujarat.mygov.in/) using their updated personal details, including their name, mobile number, and email address. Each participant is permitted to submit only one entry. The submitted reel must not contain any watermark, logo, signature, or other identifying mark, and it must comply with all applicable laws, community guidelines, and cultural sensitivities.

Prizes and Judging Process

Winning entries will be selected by a designated evaluation committee, whose decision will be final. While creators will retain due credit for their work, the copyright of the winning entries will vest with the Government of Gujarat. The competition offers attractive cash prizes, with the first prize carrying ₹31,000, the second prize ₹21,000, and the third prize ₹11,000.

The initiative is expected to generate greater public participation in Shravanotsav 2026 while leveraging the popularity of short-form digital content to showcase Vadnagar's historical, cultural, and spiritual significance to a wider audience. (ANI)