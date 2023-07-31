Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Explore Gujarat's Beauty: 7 must-visit destinations of culture and nature

    Explore Gujarat's charm and diversity, from historic Ahmedabad to spiritual Somnath, the enchanting Rann of Kutch, majestic Gir lions, ancient Dwarka, and more.

    Explore Gujarat's Beauty: 7 must-visit destinations of culture and nature MSW EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 5:14 PM IST

    Gujarat, located in western India, is a state with a rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and historical significance. From ancient architectural wonders to stunning natural beauty, Gujarat offers a plethora of must-visit places for travelers.  Whether you are exploring ancient temples, admiring historical architecture, or witnessing the unique landscape of the Rann of Kutch, each destination in Gujarat offers a memorable and enriching experience for travelers.

    Here are seven captivating destinations that showcase the beauty and charm of this incredible state:

    1. Ahmedabad

    The bustling city of Ahmedabad is a perfect blend of modernity and tradition. It is home to numerous historical landmarks, including the magnificent Sabarmati Ashram, which was the residence of Mahatma Gandhi. The city boasts impressive architecture like the Jama Masjid and the intricately-carved Adalaj Stepwell. Ahmedabad's lively markets, vibrant street food, and the UNESCO World Heritage site of the city's historic old town (pol) contribute to its charm.

    2. Somnath Temple

    Located on the coast of the Arabian Sea, the Somnath Temple is one of the twelve revered Jyotirlingas (shrines of Lord Shiva) in India. The temple holds immense religious significance and attracts pilgrims from all over the country. Besides its spiritual importance, the temple's architecture and serene location make it a must-visit place in Gujarat.

    3. Rann of Kutch

    The Rann of Kutch, a vast salt marsh, offers a surreal and unique experience, especially during the Rann Utsav, a vibrant festival celebrating the region's culture. The white salt desert extends as far as the eye can see and transforms into a magical landscape during the full moon nights. Visitors can also explore nearby villages, interact with the local communities, and indulge in traditional arts and crafts.

    4. Gir National Park

    Gir National Park is the last abode of the majestic Asiatic lions. It is a significant wildlife sanctuary, supporting various other species of flora and fauna. A safari through the park offers the chance to spot lions, leopards, deer, and diverse birdlife in their natural habitat. Nature enthusiasts and wildlife lovers should not miss the opportunity to visit this sanctuary.

    5. Dwarka

    Dwarka, situated on the western tip of Gujarat, is an ancient city steeped in mythology and history. The Dwarkadhish Temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna, is a major pilgrimage site and one of the four sacred Char Dham sites. The city also offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea and the serene Gomti Ghat, making it a spiritually and visually enriching destination.

    6. Patan

    Patan is renowned for its architectural marvel, the Rani ki Vav (Queen's Stepwell), a UNESCO World Heritage site. The stepwell's intricate carvings, especially the stunning seven-story structure, make it a masterpiece of Indian architecture. Patan is also known for its ancient temples, including the Patan Jain Temple and the Sahastralinga Talav, an artificial tank with numerous small Shiva shrines.

    7. Dwarka Beaches

    Gujarat's coastline is dotted with picturesque beaches, and the beaches of Dwarka are no exception. Known for their tranquil ambiance and stunning sunsets, these beaches offer a peaceful retreat from the city's hustle and bustle. Travelers can relax on the sandy shores, enjoy beach activities, and savor fresh seafood delicacies.

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 5:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Easy and Flavorful: 7 quick Vegan Dishes to satisfy your taste buds MSW EAI

    Easy and Flavorful: 7 quick Vegan Dishes to satisfy your taste buds

    5 outdoor activities you MUST do for a healthy lifestyle mis

    5 outdoor activities you MUST try for a healthy lifestyle

    Eye make up Step by step guide to mastering the Halo Eye look gcw eai

    Eye make up: Step-by-step guide to mastering the Halo Eye look

    Stay Hydrated and Healthy: 6 remarkable health benefits of Cucumbers MSW EAI

    Stay Hydrated and Healthy: 6 remarkable health benefits of Cucumbers

    10 reasons YOU should go for morning walks RBA EAI

    10 reasons YOU should go for morning walks

    Recent Stories

    Easy and Flavorful: 7 quick Vegan Dishes to satisfy your taste buds MSW EAI

    Easy and Flavorful: 7 quick Vegan Dishes to satisfy your taste buds

    Motorola to launch Moto G14 on Aug 1 will compete with Redmi 12 gcw

    Motorola to launch Moto G14 on Aug 1, will compete with Redmi 12

    Priya Varghese's appointment at Kannur University wrong to certain extent: SC anr

    Priya Varghese's appointment at Kannur University wrong to certain extent: SC

    Tourists barred from Mysuru Palace on August 1-2; Here's why vkp

    Tourists barred from Mysuru Palace on August 1-2; Here's why

    Vertical gardening 101 Elevate your green space gcw eai

    Vertical gardening 101: Elevate your green space

    Recent Videos

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon