Want to escape the summer rush? We've found two quiet, offbeat villages in North Bengal perfect for mountain lovers. Get ready for stunning natural beauty and a peaceful vibe that offers a truly unique holiday experience.

Summer holidays are here, and if you're dreading the crowds in Darjeeling, we've got a plan for you. Head to North Bengal's offbeat gems, Pabung and Bagora in Kalimpong district. These villages are the perfect peaceful escape, surrounded by greenery. A trip to these two small villages offers stunning views of the Kanchenjunga, a quiet atmosphere, birdsong, and the warm hospitality of homestays that will make your holiday unforgettable.

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What's special about visiting Pabung and Bagora?

Peace and Quiet, Guaranteed:

These villages are miles away from the noisy tourist spots like Darjeeling. All you'll hear is birdsong and the rustling of leaves in these green hamlets.

Unbeatable Kanchenjunga Views:

You get a front-row seat to the majestic Kanchenjunga. The views are so clear and up-close, they'll just make your day.

Explore on Foot:

Take a walk along the winding village trails. It's the best way to explore the dense forests and get a feel for local life.

The Homestay Experience:

Staying in a homestay is a must. You get to hang out with the locals and enjoy delicious, hot meals straight from a mountain kitchen.

How to Get There:

Getting there is quite simple. Just hire a car from Siliguri, NJP station, or Bagdogra airport to reach these villages in Kalimpong.

A Closer Look at Bagora: Besides Pabung, there's another quiet village called Bagora near Kurseong. It's about a 30-minute drive away and falls under the Kurseong sub-division. What makes Bagora special is its absolute peace and quiet. You won't find any large hotels or crowded resorts here. The village's charm lies in its small homestays and the warm hospitality of the local people. The village also has a viewpoint maintained by the Air Force. Plus, popular spots like Chimeni, Dowhill, and the Forest Museum are just a few kilometres away. But the main highlight for many is the variety of migratory birds you can spot here. If you're into bird-watching, this place is practically heaven.

(A quick tip: These are offbeat places, so accommodation is limited. It's a good idea to book your homestay well in advance before you travel.)