Kerala Summer: Beat The Heat! 5 Hill Stations Perfect For Your Family Vacation
Summer holidays are here and you're probably planning a family trip. If the heat is getting to you, Kerala is your best bet. We've listed the top spots you just can't miss.
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Image Credit : Freepik
Kerala Summer: Beat The Heat! 5 Hill Stations Perfect For Your Family Vacation
The sun is blazing, and the kids are home for the holidays. If you're looking for a cool escape, Kerala is the perfect family destination. Many think it's only for monsoons, but its hill stations are a real treat in the summer. Here's a look at the best places to visit.
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Munnar & Wayanad
First up is Munnar, Kerala's most famous hill station. It sits thousands of feet above sea level, so it's cool even in summer. Don't miss the Tea Museum, Eravikulam National Park, and Mattupetty Dam. Next is Wayanad, a nature lover's paradise in the Western Ghats. It's perfect for a quiet family trip with spots like Edakkal Caves and Banasura Sagar Dam.
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Thekkady & Vagamon
Thekkady is a fantastic choice for wildlife and adventure buffs. You can take a boat ride on Periyar Lake in the Periyar National Park and spot elephant herds. For something quieter, head to Vagamon. It's less crowded and has beautiful pine forests and meadows perfect for paragliding. People often say its green fields feel just like Scotland!
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Image Credit : gemini
Ponmudi
Last on our list is Ponmudi, a hill station near Thiruvananthapuram, great for a short trip. The drive itself is an adventure with 22 hairpin bends that thrill-seekers will love. Once there, check out the Golden View Point and Meenmutty Falls for some stunning views.
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