Quick and easy healthy chaat recipes for kids' summer vacation
Summer vacation is here! Make it more fun for kids with healthy chaat dishes. They'll ditch the fast food and chips for these tasty treats. Here are 5 healthy chaat recipes.
1. Black Chickpea Chaat
Ingredients: Boiled black chickpeas, finely chopped onion, tomato, green chili, roasted cumin powder, black salt, lemon juice, coriander. Instructions: Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Top with lemon juice and roasted cumin powder. Garnish with coriander. This protein and fiber-rich chaat is delicious and filling.
2. Corn Chaat
Ingredients: Boiled sweet corn, chopped onion, tomato, bell pepper, lemon juice, chaat masala, mint chutney (optional). Instructions: Mix all ingredients. Add mint chutney for extra flavor. This chaat is light, tasty, and easy to digest.
3. Cucumber and Peanut Chaat
Ingredients: Chopped cucumber, roasted peanuts, green chili, lemon juice, black salt, coriander. Instructions: Mix all ingredients and serve chilled. Cucumber cools the body, and peanuts add protein and crunch.
4. Fruit Chaat
Ingredients: Seasonal fruits like apple, banana, papaya, pomegranate, black salt, chaat masala, lemon juice. Instructions: Chop fruits and mix in a bowl. Add lemon juice, black salt, and chaat masala. Serve chilled. This chaat is vitamin-rich and refreshing.
5. Moong Dal Sprouts Chaat
Ingredients: Sprouted moong dal (lightly boiled or raw), chopped cucumber, onion, tomato, chaat masala, lemon juice, coriander. Instructions: Mix all ingredients and chill. This low-calorie, high-protein chaat is great for weight loss and kids' health.