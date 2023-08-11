Effortless gardening: 6 must-have tools for lazy home gardeners

Gardening doesn't have to be an overwhelming task, even for the laziest of gardeners. By incorporating these must-have tools into your gardening routine, you can enjoy the rewards of a thriving garden without the need for constant attention and effort. by Leona Merlin Antony

Many people enjoy gardening, but it can occasionally seem like a difficult undertaking, especially for those who choose a more laid-back attitude. There's no need to panic if you consider yourself to be a slothful home gardener. With the appropriate equipment at your disposal, you may take advantage of a healthy garden with little work. We've compiled a list of six essential items that make gardening easier and more fun.

1. Plants that Water Themselves

Say goodbye to watering your plants on a daily basis. Built-in reservoirs in self-watering planters gradually release water as the soil dries out. By doing this, you may rest assured that your plants will get the proper amount of water, even if you forget to water them for a few days.

2. Garden Chair and Kneeler

A garden bench and kneeler will make gardening more comfortable. With this adaptable tool, you may kneel or sit while taking care of your plants, putting less stress on your knees and back. Even storage spaces for your gardening necessities are included in some models.

3. System of Drip Irrigation

Consider installing a drip irrigation system if you want a hands-free watering solution. This technology prevents water wasting and ensures constant hydration by delivering water directly to the roots of your plants. Your garden will get the appropriate amount of water at the appropriate times if you set a timer.

ALSO READ: 7 engaging food science experiments to foster healthy eating habits in kids

4. A Grabber with a Long Handle

When using a grabber with a long handle, avoid bending and reaching. With this device, you can easily pick up rubbish, and leaves, and even perform light pruning without needing to get on your hands and knees. It's necessary for keeping a tidy garden because it saves time.

5. Growing Auger

A planting auger can make the tedious operation of planting bulbs and tiny plants much easier. You may quickly and easily dig holes for your plants by using this equipment in conjunction with a drill. It alters the landscape for slothful gardeners.

ALSO READ: Water toxicity: 6 facts about the dangers of excessive hydration

6. Mulching Mower

Utilize a mulching mower to keep your lawn healthier. This kind of mower uses the grass clippings as a natural fertilizer by shredding them into little bits and redistributing them on the lawn. This not only helps to maintain a greener and lusher lawn but also saves you time while raking and getting rid of grass cuttings.

