Kalamkaval REVIEW: Is Mammootty, Vinayakan's Crime Thriller Worth Watching? Know What Public Says
Kalamkaval X Review: Featuring Mammootty and Vinayakan, Kalamkaval X opened on December 5. Jithin K. Jose, a rookie director, co-wrote the screenplay with Jishnu Sreekumar, and Mammootty Kampany produced the film.
Kalamkaval, a Malayalam criminal thriller starring Mammootty and Vinayakan, reached theatres on December 5. Jithin K. Jose, a rookie director, co-wrote the screenplay with Jishnu Sreekumar, and Mammootty Kampany produced the film. Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, and Rajisha Vijayan play supporting parts.
With Kalamkaval currently in theatres, early audience reactions are starting to emerge on social media networks like X (previously Twitter).
#KalamKaval Interval - GOOD GOING 👍
Engaging from the start with solid staging and a strong interval pull.
Mammootty excels 👌
Music hits right✨ pic.twitter.com/75iZ355so4
— Venkatramanan (@VenkatRamanan_) December 5, 2025
#KalamKaval
Nothing interesting 🙏🙏🙏 screen play 🖕🖕🖕 ikka is okish, other casts 🖕🖕🖕
Strictly avoidable 2/5
— IJAS M (@NiyasFaisal2) December 5, 2025
Even before its premiere, the film sparked internet conversation, and as more screenings take place, further reactions are likely in the following hours and days. Early audience reactions will be posted here when they come in.
Brilliant Writing so far Ikka as antoganist terrific 😈💥
Villain Dawww Pure fire 🔥📈
ആ 2nd half koode അങ്ങ് മിന്നിച്ചേക്കണേ 🤲#Kalamkaval#Mammootty𓃵https://t.co/otCW1JqCdbpic.twitter.com/mbr2DIZz7T
— 𝗔𝗕𝗕𝗔𝗦 𝗔𝗡𝗪𝗔𝗥 🐿️ (@Abbas_Anwar_) December 5, 2025
#Kalamkaval
Ooombi😂😂
Heavy Verupeeer😂😂
Kashteppettu Kore per positive parayunnu😂😂 https://t.co/OYaMF9A5T6
— Ragnar Lothbrok (@_RagnerLothbrok) December 5, 2025
According to the producers, Kalamkaval follows a typical Kerala Police investigation in the peaceful village of Kottayikonam, which takes an unexpected turn when a trail of seemingly insignificant evidence leads to a series of horrific instances.
The research quickly finds unanswered puzzles that have persisted in multiple previous cases. The plot progresses as the detectives encounter numerous roadblocks while attempting to follow the trail and discover the truth.
Faisal Ali handles cinematography, and Mujeeb Majeed composes the music. Praveen Prabhakar handles editing responsibilities, while Shajie Naduvil is the production designer. MR Rajakrishnan created the final sound mix.
Action Santhosh choreographs the action sequences, while Kishan Mohan leads the sound design. Vishwa Fx carried out the visual effects work under the supervision of S. Santhosh Raju.
Wayfarer Films handles distribution in Kerala, while Truth Global Films handles international markets. As online conversations continue, industry experts are anticipated to closely monitor the film's success over its opening weekend.
