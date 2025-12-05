Image Credit : YouTube

With Kalamkaval currently in theatres, early audience reactions are starting to emerge on social media networks like X (previously Twitter).

#KalamKaval Interval - GOOD GOING 👍



Engaging from the start with solid staging and a strong interval pull.



Mammootty excels 👌

Music hits right✨ pic.twitter.com/75iZ355so4 — Venkatramanan (@VenkatRamanan_) December 5, 2025

#KalamKaval



Nothing interesting 🙏🙏🙏 screen play 🖕🖕🖕 ikka is okish, other casts 🖕🖕🖕



Strictly avoidable 2/5 — IJAS M (@NiyasFaisal2) December 5, 2025

Even before its premiere, the film sparked internet conversation, and as more screenings take place, further reactions are likely in the following hours and days. Early audience reactions will be posted here when they come in.