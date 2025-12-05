- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For Two Days; Check Here
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Rains are battering Andhra Pradesh... while cold winds are hitting Telangana. Let's find out what the weather conditions will be like in the Telugu states today (Friday, December 5)
Weather in the Telugu states today
Rains aren't stopping in the Telugu states, with heavy downpours in Andhra Pradesh. Winter rains are due to low-pressure systems. Rains are likely to continue for two more days.
Rains in these districts
Though Cyclone Ditwa weakened, rains persist. Its remnants caused heavy rain in Tirupati, Nellore, and Konaseema. Streams are overflowing and reservoirs are full.
Rains in AP today
The weather department says rains will continue for two more days. Scattered showers are expected in South Coastal and Rayalaseema districts. Lightning is also possible.
Cold wave now in AP
As rains decrease, the cold is getting more intense in AP. The weather department predicts temperatures will drop further, and cold winds from the north will cause shivers.
Cold wave grips Telangana again
In Telangana, expect dry weather on Dec 6-7. The Telangana Weatherman warns of a severe cold wave after Dec 9, especially in the north and west. Caution is advised for all.
Current temperatures in Telangana
No rain in Telangana, but it's very cold with temps near single digits. Adilabad recorded a low of 12.2°C. Other cities also saw low temperatures, with Hyderabad at 17°C.
