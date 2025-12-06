Image Credit : @namma_vjy/x

Bengaluru has been witnessing unusually cold weather over the past two weeks. The city, blanketed with clouds for several consecutive days, has developed a chilly and misty ambiance.

The ever-changing weather has made residents wary of stepping outside, especially as the cold snap raises concerns for children’s health.

Air quality index (AQI) ranges from 80-260, indicating poor conditions. The skies are partly cloudy with periodic cloud cover, temperature at 20°C, humidity at 75%, and winds blowing at 18 km/h.