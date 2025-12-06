- Home
Bengaluru Weather Turns Chilly: Cold Days Ahead
Bengaluru has been witnessing unusually cold weather over the past two weeks. The city, blanketed with clouds for several consecutive days, has developed a chilly and misty ambiance.
The ever-changing weather has made residents wary of stepping outside, especially as the cold snap raises concerns for children’s health.
Air quality index (AQI) ranges from 80-260, indicating poor conditions. The skies are partly cloudy with periodic cloud cover, temperature at 20°C, humidity at 75%, and winds blowing at 18 km/h.
Temperature Fluctuations And Rainfall
The sun has been a rare sight in Bengaluru lately, with light drizzles occurring intermittently. At times, the sun peeks through briefly, but the atmosphere remains mostly overcast. Even though the effects of the recent cyclone have faded, the cold and occasional rain linger.
On Friday, Bengaluru’s minimum temperature was recorded at 20°C, while the northern interior districts ranged from 7-19°C and southern interior districts from 18-20°C.
Meteorologist CS Patil predicts the city’s minimum temperature will hover around 17-18°C for the next two days.
Health Risks For Children
The continuous cold and cloudy conditions have caused a rise in health issues among children, including coughs, fever, breathing problems, vomiting, and diarrhea. Doctors advise both children and the elderly to be extra cautious.
Dr Mohan, Medical Superintendent at KC General Hospital, recommends parents give children hot meals, warm clothes, and boiled water to prevent illness.
Dry Weather Across The State
Despite the chilly Bengaluru climate, most parts of Karnataka will experience dry weather today. The coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada are currently free from rain.
Northern interior districts such as Belgaum, Bidar, Vijayapura, and others will also see dry spells, along with southern interior districts like Bangalore Rural, Chikkamagaluru, Mysore, and Tumkur.
