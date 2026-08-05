A woman's post on X is going viral after she was shocked to find a croissant at Hyderabad airport cost more than one in Zurich. This has kicked off a huge online debate about how expensive things are getting in India.

A post on social media comparing the price of a croissant at Hyderabad airport with one from Zurich airport in Switzerland is now making waves. It has sparked a big discussion online: are food items and the general cost of living in India rising faster than in foreign countries?

The post was shared on 'X' (formerly Twitter) by a traveller named Pooja Sanwal. She wrote, "i bought a croissant at the hyderabad airport and it costed me inr 184 (1.56 chf) and at zurich airport earlier this year i had a croissant for 1.2chf." This comes to about ₹142. She added, "how the hell is india getting so expensive so fast im losing it." Pooja also shared screenshots of the bills to back up her claim.

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Her post got a flood of responses. Many people agreed with her, saying that buying a house in India now costs a fortune and that prices are rising much faster than people's incomes. Some users pointed out that in places like Mumbai's Bandra, a single croissant can cost over ₹380.

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However, not everyone agreed. Some people offered a different perspective. They argued that croissants are a very common bakery item in Europe, available for cheap in almost any small shop. In India, on the other hand, it's seen as a 'premium' snack, which is why it's more expensive. Others joked that if you tried to buy a samosa or a vada pav in Switzerland, you'd probably get a similar price shock.

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