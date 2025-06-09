Say goodbye to embarrassing summer sweat odour with these easy home remedies. Learn how to use lemon, rose water, baking soda, and coconut oil for long-lasting freshness.

Home remedies for body odour: Sweating in summer is normal. While sweat cools the body, it becomes a problem when it spreads a bad odour. Sometimes, having body odour in public places like the office, crowded areas, or buses can be embarrassing, irritate others, and cause discomfort to those around you. This unpleasant smell is caused by bacteria on the body's surface, which combines with sweat to create the odour. If you have this problem, don't worry! You can control this problem through some simple home remedies. Let's find out how in detail.

1. Lemon

Lemon has antibacterial properties that kill the bacteria that cause sweat odour.

How to use: Once a day, before taking a bath, take half a lemon and rub it on your underarms or the soles of your feet. Wash off with cold water after 10 minutes.

Note: If your skin is sensitive or has wounds, do not use lemon.

2. Rose water

Alum and rose water together are very effective in cooling the body and eliminating bad odours. Mix a little alum powder in a teaspoon of rose water.

How to use: Mix a little alum powder in a teaspoon of rose water. Apply this mixture to your underarms or feet with a cotton ball.

Usage: Twice a day, especially after bathing.

Note: It is gentle on the skin and suitable for all skin types.

3. Baking soda

Baking soda balances the body's pH level and destroys odour-causing bacteria.

How to use: Make a paste by mixing a pinch of baking soda with a little water. Apply this to areas that sweat a lot (underarms, feet). Wash off with cold water after 10 minutes.

Usage: Twice a week.

Note: Overuse can dry out the skin, so use sparingly.

4. Coconut oil

The lauric acid in coconut oil kills bacteria and moisturizes the skin.

How to use: After bathing, apply a little coconut oil to areas that sweat.

Usage: Once a day or as needed.

Note: Be careful not to stain clothes with oil.

Overall, while sweating in summer is natural, there is no need to be bothered by the bad odour it causes. The above home remedies serve as alternatives to chemical deodorants. Using a few simple ingredients from your kitchen and bathroom, you can maintain freshness and a pleasant scent. Try these solutions and enjoy the summer days with confidence!

Note: This information is compiled from health magazines. Consult a doctor if you have any further problems.