Glass vs Copper: Which Bottle Offers Better Health Benefits?
This post explores whether drinking water from a copper or glass bottle is better for your health.
Published : Jun 07 2025, 10:09 AM
1 Min read
15
Why Metal Bottles Like Copper & Silver Are Healthier Than Plastic
It's generally believed that drinking water stored in metal containers like bronze, brass, copper, or silver is good for your health. Experts advise against using plastic containers due to potential health risks.
Which Bottle Truly Benefits Your Health More?
In this debate of copper vs. glass, copper often gets recommended, with many pointing to its potential health benefits. So, let's explore which is better for drinking water.
Benefits of Drinking from a Copper Bottle
- Copper is said to have antimicrobial properties that can kill harmful bacteria and viruses in water.
- It can help with iron absorption, which is crucial for red blood cell production, potentially increasing hemoglobin levels and preventing anemia.
- Some believe copper can improve digestion and alleviate digestive issues.
- Copper is an essential micronutrient, and some believe drinking from copper bottles can provide a natural source of this mineral.
Benefits of Drinking from a Glass Bottle
- Glass is considered safe and inert for storing water.
- It doesn't add any taste or chemicals to the water.
Glass vs. Copper: Which is Best?
- If you choose copper, drink in moderation, as excessive intake can cause health issues, potentially harming the liver and kidneys.
- Copper bottles need proper cleaning and maintenance to prevent harmful substances from accumulating.
- If you're worried about copper toxicity or prefer a convenient and simple option, glass is a great choice.
