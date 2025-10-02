Discover the top 10 destinations to witness Raavan Dahan, enjoy spectacular effigies, fireworks, Ramlila performances, and vibrant cultural festivities for an unforgettable experience.

Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, is one of India’s most colorful and widely celebrated festivals, marked by grandeur, devotion, and cultural extravaganza. Central to the celebrations is the Raavan Dahan, the ceremonial burning of Ravana’s effigy, symbolising the eternal triumph of good over evil.

From historic landmarks to bustling city grounds, every region adds its own unique flavour to the festivities, creating a mesmerising visual spectacle that draws locals and tourists alike. Whether it’s elaborate processions, vibrant performances, or awe-inspiring fireworks, Dussehra offers an unforgettable celebration of tradition, culture, and community spirit.

When Is Raavan Dahan?

Raavan Dahan is celebrated on Dussehra (Vijayadashami), the tenth day of the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin. In 2025, Dussehra will be observed on October 2.

The ritual typically takes place in the evening, after the conclusion of Ramlila performances, when effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran are set ablaze. Timing may vary by city and venue, but most major celebrations begin around 6–8 pm, creating a spectacular display of devotion, drama, and fireworks.

10 Destinations to Witness Raavan Dahan

Dussehra is celebrated across India, with each region adding its own unique style. In Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, the festivities feature a procession of local deities before the ceremonial burning of Ravana’s effigy. In Kolkata, while the focus is on Durga Puja, Raavan Dahan is observed on a smaller scale with effigies set alight. Meanwhile, cities like Jaipur and Delhi host grand celebrations in open grounds, often enhanced by laser shows and spectacular fireworks, drawing crowds eager to witness the dazzling display.

1. Red Fort, Delhi – Luv Kush Ramlila Ground

The historic Red Fort transforms into the heart of Dussehra festivities every year. The Luv-Kush Ramlila Committee hosts the event, and this year, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol will ignite Ravana’s effigy. Thousands gather against the fort backdrop to witness a spectacular display of devotion, drama, and fireworks.

2. Ramlila Maidan, Ajmeri Gate, Delhi

One of Delhi’s oldest and grandest Dussehra venues, Ramlila Maidan features effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran, burnt amidst dazzling fireworks. The magical evening is enjoyed by families and visitors of all ages.

3. Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

The birthplace of Lord Rama, Ayodhya celebrates Dussehra with unmatched devotion and grandeur. Massive effigies of Ravana are burnt along the Sarayu River, accompanied by traditional Ramlila performances that bring the Ramayana to life.

4. Marine Drive & Dadar, Mumbai, Maharashtra

In Mumbai, Marine Drive and Dadar host lively Raavan Dahan events from around 7:30 pm, drawing huge crowds. The combination of effigy burning, fireworks, and local cultural programmes makes it a major attraction for Mumbaikars and tourists alike.

5. Ramlila Maidan, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Jaipur’s Ramlila Maidan comes alive every Dussehra around 8:00 pm. The celebrations feature beautifully crafted Ravana effigies, spectacular fireworks, and Rajasthani cultural performances, blending tradition with Dussehra rituals.

6. Chancellor Club, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

The Chancellor Club hosts Raavan Dahan at 7:00 pm (Oct 2, 2025). Traditional Ramlila enactments combined with community festivities make it a vibrant hub for locals celebrating the festival in true Awadhi style.

7. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

The spiritual city of Varanasi celebrates Dussehra with devotion and grandeur. Effigies of Ravana are set ablaze along the ghats of the Ganges, accompanied by music, chanting, and fireworks. The Ravana statue reaches 70–75 feet, while Meghnath and Kumbhkaran effigies at DLW Stadium are around 60–65 feet tall, creating a breathtaking spectacle.

8. Kullu, Himachal Pradesh

Famous for its week-long celebrations, Kullu Dussehra is unique. The Raavan Dahan is part of a larger festival including processions of local deities, Himachali folk dances, and cultural fairs, offering a truly immersive experience.

9. Shivaji Park, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Another major venue in Mumbai, Shivaji Park hosts grand Ravana effigies and spectacular fireworks. Thousands gather to witness the burning, enjoy local food stalls, and participate in cultural performances, making it a lively urban celebration.

10. Chandigarh

In Chandigarh, Raavan Dahan is celebrated with beautifully decorated effigies, traditional Ramlila performances, and well-organized community events, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for families and festival enthusiasts.

Raavan Dahan is a spectacular celebration of good triumphing over evil, blending tradition, culture, and community spirit. From historic landmarks to vibrant city grounds, these destinations offer an unforgettable Dussehra experience filled with devotion, drama, and dazzling fireworks.