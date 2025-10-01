Durga Puja 2025: Top 10 Must-Visit Pandals Across Major Indian Cities
Explore the Top 10 Durga Puja Pandals across major Indian cities in 2025. Discover the most vibrant celebrations, iconic themes, cultural performances, and must-visit pandals for devotees and festival enthusiasts alike.
Sreebhumi Sporting Club, Kolkata
Kolkata’s iconic Sreebhumi Sporting Club is back this year with yet another spectacular Durga Puja installation, continuing its tradition of ambitious thematic pandals. After previously recreating global landmarks like Vatican City and Disneyland, 2025 sees the club bringing to life a stunning replica of the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple of New Jersey.
Ekdalia Evergreen, Kolkata
Ekdalia Evergreen, a Kolkata Durga Puja icon, blends tradition with creativity. In 2025, visitors can expect intricate decorations, immersive lighting, and cultural performances that bring the festival alive, making the streets of Kolkata a vibrant celebration of devotion and artistry.
Arjunpur Amra Sabai Club, Kolkata
For fans of avant-garde artistry, Arjunpur Amra Sabai Club in Taltala, Kolkata, offers a visionary Durga Puja experience in 2025. Collaborating with digital artist Shovin Bhattacharjee and contemporary artist Shampa Bhattacharjee, the club presents Goddess Durga in sleek steel armour, bathed in soft blue light, surrounded by cosmic motifs of stars and nebulae.
Kashmere Gate Durga Puja, Delhi
Held since 1910, the Kashmere Gate Durga Puja is Delhi’s oldest, famed for its devotion and tradition. With no flashy lights or dramatic themes, it preserves the timeless rituals and historical charm, offering visitors an authentic, serene festival experience.
Chittaranjan Park, Delhi
Chittaranjan Park Durga Puja in Delhi is renowned for bringing authentic Bengali traditions to the capital. With elaborate idols, thematic pandals, cultural performances, and delicious bhog, it recreates the vibrant energy of Kolkata’s Puja right in South Delhi, making it a must-visit for devotees and culture enthusiasts alike.
Rasulgarh Durga Puja, Odisha
Rasulgarh Durga Puja, held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, is one of the city’s most prominent celebrations, known for blending tradition with vibrant artistry. The pandals feature elaborate decorations, life-like idols, and cultural programs that highlight Odia folk music and dance.
Visitors flock here to experience the devotion, community spirit, and the colourful energy that makes this Puja a standout festival in the region.
Bengal Club Durga Puja, Mumbai
One of Mumbai’s oldest Durga Puja celebrations, the Bengal Club offers a perfect blend of serenity and festivity. Mornings are calm and devotional, but as evening descends, the compound comes alive with music, poetry, and the rhythmic beats of dhakis, creating a lively, cultural celebration that honors tradition while engaging the community.
Sarathi Socio-Cultural Trust, Bengaluru
Sarathi Socio-Cultural Trust in Koramangala hosts one of Bengaluru’s most happening Durga Pujas. The massive crowd adds to the energy, with devotees dressing in their festive best, queuing for darshan, and enjoying music performances, folk dances, and delicious food.
Part spiritual gathering, part cultural festival, it’s a vibrant, unforgettable celebration that captures the true spirit of the festival.
La-Touche Road Puja Sangsad Society, Lucknow
One of Lucknow’s oldest Durga Puja societies, La-Touche Road Puja Sangsad celebrates its 84th year in 2025 with a grand theme inspired by the Maha Kumbh Mela held earlier this year.
Visitors can explore replicas of 13 akharas, detailed portraits of saints, and a miniature recreation of Prayagraj, immersing themselves in the spiritual and cultural grandeur of the historic festival. This puja beautifully combines devotion, artistry, and tradition, making it a must-visit in the city.
Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha, Secunderabad
Celebrating its 60th anniversary, Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha in Secunderabad presents a stunning replica of Jaipur Palace, blending Rajasthani architectural grandeur with Bengali devotional traditions.
The pandal comes alive with rituals, cultural performances, and community gatherings, offering visitors a vibrant mix of artistry, spirituality, and festive camaraderie.