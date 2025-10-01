Image Credit : @satya_majhi/X

Rasulgarh Durga Puja, held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, is one of the city’s most prominent celebrations, known for blending tradition with vibrant artistry. The pandals feature elaborate decorations, life-like idols, and cultural programs that highlight Odia folk music and dance.

Visitors flock here to experience the devotion, community spirit, and the colourful energy that makes this Puja a standout festival in the region.