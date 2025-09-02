English

When is Karwa Chauth, Dussehra? Note dates of 10 major festivals

Important dates for upcoming Hindu festivals in 2025.
lifestyle Sep 02 2025
Author: Amrita Ghosh Image Credits:Getty
Know the dates of 10 major festivals

Several major festivals will be celebrated one after the other in coming days. These include Dussehra, Karwa Chauth, and Diwali. Know the dates of the upcoming 10 major festivals

When is Shardiya Navratri 2025?

Shardiya Navratri will start on September 22nd and end on October 1st, 2025. Maha Ashtami falls on Tuesday, September 30th, and Mahanavami on Wednesday, October 1st.
When is Dussehra 2025?

Dussehra or Vijayadashami will be celebrated on Thursday, October 2nd, 2025. Effigies of Ravana, symbolizing evil, will be burned across the country.
When is Sharad Purnima 2025?

As the full moon of Ashwin month falls on two days, Sharad Purnima will also be celebrated for two days, October 6th and 7th

What is the correct date for Karwa Chauth 2025?

Karwa Chauth is a significant fast observed by married women for the long life of their husbands. This year, it will be celebrated on Friday, October 10th, 2025.
When is Dhanteras 2025?

Dhanteras, marking the worship of Lord Dhanvantari, falls on Saturday, October 18th, 2025. This day also begins the five-day Diwali festival.
When is Roop Chaturdashi in 2025?

Roop Chaturdashi, also known as Kali Chaudas, Naraka Chaturdashi, and Chhoti Diwali, will be observed on Sunday, October 19th, 2025.
When is Diwali 2025?

Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated on Monday, October 20th, 2025. This day is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi and holds various significances.
When is Govardhan Puja in 2025?

Govardhan Puja, typically celebrated the day after Diwali, will be observed on Wednesday, October 22nd, 2025.
When is Bhai Dooj 2025?

Bhai Dooj, the last day of the five-day Diwali festival, is when sisters invite their brothers for a meal and perform a tilak ceremony, wishing them well-being and prosperity.
When is Chhath Puja in 2025?

Chhath Puja, celebrated across India but particularly significant in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, will be observed on Monday, October 27th, 2025.
