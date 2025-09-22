Durga Puja 2025: Many people love to eat Shukto, especially in summer as it keeps the body cool

Durga Puja Recipe

Many people love to eat Shukto. It's rare for a Bengali celebration not to feature Shukto as the first course.

Served with hot rice, many can't resist having an extra helping. This dish is also good for health, as Shukto cools the body and stomach during summer. Moreover, various types of vegetables are used in this preparation.

But today, try making Thakurbari-style Shukto at home in a completely new way. You'll surely lick your plate clean with hot rice. Let's take a look at the recipe:

Ingredients for Special Thakurbari Shukto:

* 1 raw banana

* 4-5 drumsticks

* 2 papayas

* 10 Bori (sun-dried lentil dumplings)

* 2 tablespoons mustard oil

* 1 teaspoon whole mustard seeds

* 1 tablespoon panch phoron (Bengali five-spice blend)

* 1 bay leaf

* 2 dried red chilies

* Half a teaspoon turmeric powder

* Salt and sugar to taste

* Half a cup of water

* 2 cups of milk

* 1 teaspoon ginger paste

* 1 tablespoon poppy seed paste or mustard paste

Method:

First, cut the vegetables lengthwise and wash them well. Then, heat oil in a pan. Add the vegetables and start sautéing them well. Then, add salt and turmeric powder as per taste and cook them thoroughly. After that, add water as required. Let it simmer on low heat for 5 to 6 minutes. Next, in another pan, dry roast radhuni (wild celery seeds) and grind them using a mortar and pestle. Similarly, fry the bori and set them aside. Then, heat oil in the pan, add the tempering, fried bori, and the ground paste, and sauté for a while. After that, add the cooked vegetables, milk, and ghee. Then, serve the 'Thakurbari Special Shukto' hot with rice.