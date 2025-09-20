- Home
- Lifestyle
- Mahalaya 2025: Know date, time, end of Pitru Paksha, Durga Puja, Mahisasura Mardini and other details
Mahalaya 2025: Know date, time, end of Pitru Paksha, Durga Puja, Mahisasura Mardini and other details
Mahalaya 2025: Mahalaya marks the end of Pitru Paksha and the start of Devi Paksha, celebrating ancestors and heralding Goddess Durga’s arrival with rituals, prayers, and the iconic Mahishasura Mardini hymns
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Mahalaya 2025
Mahalaya
Mahalaya marks an important transition in the Hindu calendar. It brings an end to Pitru Paksha, a 16-day period when families remember and honour their ancestors. During this time, people perform rituals like Shraddha and Tarpan, offering food, water, and prayers for departed souls, believing that their forefathers visit them. The very next day begins Devi Paksha, a fortnight celebrating Goddess Durga’s arrival on Earth. This period is dedicated to worshipping the divine feminine and leads up to the grand Durga Puja festival, symbolizing the victory of good over evil.
The Dawn of Mahalaya: Mahishasura Mardini Tradition
One of the most beloved traditions of Mahalaya in Bengal is the pre-dawn broadcast of the Mahishasura Mardini hymns. These hymns celebrate Goddess Durga as the slayer of the buffalo demon. The program was first aired by All India Radio in 1931 and has since become an integral part of the festival. Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s iconic voice narrates the hymns, accompanied by devotional songs sung by legendary Bengali artists. Even today, millions of people wake up before dawn to listen to this broadcast at 4 AM, a practice that has been preserved across generations. While the recording is now available online, hearing it live on Mahalaya morning remains a deeply nostalgic experience for many.
Mahalaya 2025: Rituals and Celebrations
In 2025, Mahalaya falls on Sunday, September 21, beginning at 1:02 AM and ending at 1:42 AM the next day. On this day, families perform Shraddha, offering food, water, and sesame seeds to seek peace for their ancestors. Riversides host Tarpan ceremonies, while idol makers complete the eyes of Durga idols in the sacred ritual of Chokkhu Daan, signifying the goddess’s presence. Homes are cleaned and decorated, temples conduct special prayers and Chandi Path recitations, and communities celebrate with music, dance, and cultural gatherings, all leading to the joyous Durga Puja festival.