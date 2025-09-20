Image Credit : Getty

One of the most beloved traditions of Mahalaya in Bengal is the pre-dawn broadcast of the Mahishasura Mardini hymns. These hymns celebrate Goddess Durga as the slayer of the buffalo demon. The program was first aired by All India Radio in 1931 and has since become an integral part of the festival. Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s iconic voice narrates the hymns, accompanied by devotional songs sung by legendary Bengali artists. Even today, millions of people wake up before dawn to listen to this broadcast at 4 AM, a practice that has been preserved across generations. While the recording is now available online, hearing it live on Mahalaya morning remains a deeply nostalgic experience for many.