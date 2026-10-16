Tanuja's presence made the gathering especially meaningful, bringing three generations of the Mukherjee family together for the festivities. The veteran actress joined her daughters at the pandal, where the family participated in the celebrations and posed for photographs.

Their appearance reflected the importance of family traditions during Durga Puja. For the Mukherjees, the festival is not just about elaborate outfits and public appearances but also about spending time together and celebrating their shared cultural roots.

North Bombay Sarbojonin Durga Puja Remains a Family Tradition

The North Bombay Sarbojonin Durga Puja pandal has long been associated with the Mukherjee family's festive celebrations. Kajol's annual appearances have become a familiar sight during the festival, drawing attention from fans eager to see her traditional looks and family moments.

The actress's participation also reflects the strong connection between Durga Puja and the Bengali community in Mumbai. The festival brings together cultural traditions, devotional rituals and family gatherings, creating an atmosphere that extends beyond the pandal.

Kajol Shares Her Durga Puja Wishes on Social Media

Kajol also marked the beginning of the festivities on social media, sharing pictures celebrating the different forms and significance of Goddess Durga. Her message reflected the many roles associated with the divine feminine, including mother, daughter, protector and goddess.

She expressed her excitement for the celebrations with the words, "Jai Maa Durga." The post added a personal touch to her festive appearance, allowing fans to share in her enthusiasm for the occasion.

With Kajol's red-and-gold saree, Tanishaa's blue Jamdani and the family's affectionate moments with Tanuja, the Mukherjee family's Durga Puja celebration combined traditional fashion with the warmth of togetherness.