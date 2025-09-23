Durga Puja: Each autumn, Bengal celebrates Durga’s triumph over Mahishasura. But the goddess fought many demons—Shumbha-Nishumbha, Raktabija, Madhu-Kaitabha. Why, then, did Bengal crown Mahishasura the central villain of its grandest festival? Read

Durga Puja today is a UNESCO recognised cultural heritage. The festive season transforms the streets into vast galleries of art, light and sound. It is often said that the city transforms into a new bride during these 4 days.

At the heart of every puja pandal, stands the regal idol of Ma Durga slaying the buffalo demon Mahisasura, the trident piercing his heart. This moment of victory of the Goddess over the evil Asura has become Bengal's signature icon of divine triumph.

Though, Mahishasura was not her only foe. According to scriptures, the devi had many more namely Shumbha, Nishumbha, Raktabija, Madhu and Kaitabha. Their stories are rich with symbolism but is often sidelined in the festival's grand narrative.

So, why do is Mahishasura the emblematic adversary of Ma Durga. The answer is a mixture of theology, folklore of Bengal and the politics of cultural imagination.

Madhu and Kaitabha

The earliest demons to cross Durga’s path were Madhu and Kaitabha. According to the Devi Bhagavata Purana, they emerged from Vishnu’s earwax as he slept upon the cosmic ocean. Ferocious and ambitious, they stole the Vedas from Brahma, threatening to dismantle cosmic order.

Vishnu fought them for thousands of years but could not prevail. Only when he invoked Mahamaya—the primal goddess—did the tide turn. She clouded the demons’ minds with pride, tricking them into offering Vishnu a boon. He seized the moment, dragging them onto his thigh (the only surface not covered by water) and beheading them.

Here, the goddess does not wield a weapon herself. Instead, she bends reality through illusion (maya), showing that intellect and cunning can outwit brute strength. This early legend plants the seed of Shakti’s paradoxical power: both gentle enchantress and ultimate destroyer.

Raktabija

Perhaps the most terrifying of Ma Durga's enemies was Raktabija. His boon was grotesquely simple: from every drop of his blood spilled on earth, another Raktabija would arise. When Durga’s weapons struck him, the battlefield teemed with endless copies of the demon. Ma Durga summoned Kali, who drank Raktabija's blood before it could touch the ground. The story highlights the destructive face of feminine power. Kali is ruthless, she is beyond social order. It is hence no accident that Bengal later embraced Kali as a standalone deity.

Why Bengal Crowned Mahishasura

The image of Ma Durga killing Mahishasura is visually arresting. It captures the exact moment in the battle of 9 days and 9 nights where the arrogant demon is slayed.

Harvest Echoes

Autumn Puja coincides with Bengal’s rice harvest. Scholars argue that buffalo sacrifice once marked agrarian rituals of fertility. Mahishasura’s slaying may thus echo these older practices, transformed into a bloodless, symbolic drama of abundance and renewal.

Nationalist Appropriation

During the 19th and early 20th centuries, the image of Durga slaying Mahishasura was reinterpreted as Bharat Mata defeating colonial oppression. The buffalo demon became a stand-in for foreign rulers; Durga, for the motherland. The simplicity of this metaphor helped fix Mahishasura in the popular imagination.

Narrative Elegance

The Mahishasura story is compact: nine days of struggle, one moment of victory. It suits the structure of Navaratri and Puja far better than the sprawling tales of Shumbha-Nishumbha or the grotesque logistics of Raktabija.

Bengal chose the buffalo demon because he was visually dramatic, culturally resonant, and ritually convenient. But in his fall are embedded the echoes of many others: the cunning defeat of Madhu and Kaitabha, the dark devouring of Raktabija, the cosmic assertion over Shumbha and Nishumbha.