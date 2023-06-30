Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dudhsagar falls to Bhandara falls: Scenic falls of Maharashtra for nature lovers

    Discover Maharashtra's enchanting waterfalls! From the majestic Dudhsagar Falls to the serene Lingmala Falls, experience the breathtaking beauty of cascading waters and verdant landscapes. Immerse yourself in nature's soothing melodies and embark on a journey to Maharashtra's mesmerizing waterfalls.

    Dudhsagar falls to Bhandara falls: Scenic falls of Maharashtra for nature lovers ATG EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 3:04 PM IST

    Maharashtra, a state blessed with diverse landscapes, is home to numerous breathtaking waterfalls that captivate visitors with their natural beauty and soothing melodies. From cascading streams plunging down lush green cliffs to misty trails leading to hidden treasures, Maharashtra's waterfalls offer a serene escape from the bustling city life. Join us as we embark on a journey to explore the enchanting waterfalls of Maharashtra, where nature unveils its mesmerizing wonders.

    Dudhsagar Falls - The Milky Marvel
    Located on the border of Maharashtra and Goa, Dudhsagar Falls is a majestic four-tiered waterfall that resembles a curtain of milk flowing down the mountains. Surrounded by dense forests and cascading over 600 meters, it creates a breathtaking sight. The roar of the water, the misty spray, and the verdant surroundings make Dudhsagar Falls a must-visit destination for nature enthusiasts.

    Thoseghar Falls - Nature's Symphony
    Situated in the Satara district, Thoseghar Falls is a series of waterfalls nestled amidst lush greenery. The main waterfall, with a height of 200 meters, is a sight to behold during the monsoon season when it transforms into a roaring cascade. Visitors can enjoy panoramic views, take refreshing walks along the trails, and witness the power and beauty of nature at Thoseghar Falls.

    Vajrai Falls - The Pristine Plunge 
    Located near the hill station of Satara, Vajrai Falls is Maharashtra's highest waterfall, plunging from a height of approximately 853 feet. Surrounded by the Sahyadri mountain range, this picturesque waterfall cascades down the rocky cliffs, creating a breathtaking spectacle. The serene ambiance, lush green surroundings, and the gentle sound of falling water make Vajrai Falls a tranquil spot for nature lovers.

    Lingmala Falls - A Serene Retreat 
    Nestled in the hill station of Mahabaleshwar, Lingmala Falls is a charming cascade that entices visitors with its natural beauty. Divided into two tiers, the falls offer a soothing retreat with its crystal-clear waters and lush vegetation. Visitors can take a refreshing dip in the pool formed by the cascades, go on nature walks, or simply revel in the tranquil ambiance of Lingmala Falls.

    Dudhsagar falls to Bhandara falls: Scenic falls of Maharashtra for nature lovers ATG EAI

     

    ALSO READ: Raigad to Lohagad Fort: 7 majestic forts in Maharashtra for history buffs

    Bhandardara Falls - Nature's Oasis
    Situated in the scenic village of Bhandardara, this cascading waterfall is a hidden gem amidst the Sahyadri Mountains. Surrounded by dense forests and pristine landscapes, the falls offer a serene and picturesque setting. The roaring sound of water, the cool mist, and the tranquil environment make Bhandardara Falls a perfect getaway for nature enthusiasts seeking solace in Maharashtra's natural wonders.

    ALSO READ: Lonavala to Mahabaleshwar: 7 Maharashtra destinations for monsoon lovers

    Maharashtra's waterfalls showcase the raw beauty and tranquility of nature, offering a refreshing escape from the urban chaos. From the milky cascade of Dudhsagar Falls to the serene retreat of Lingmala Falls, each waterfall has its unique charm and beckons travelers to immerse themselves in the mesmerizing allure of Maharashtra's natural wonders.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 3:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Vada Pao to Kolhapuri Chicken: 7 famous dishes of Maharashtra ATG EAI

    Vada Pao to Kolhapuri Chicken: 7 famous dishes of Maharashtra

    Mumbai to Pune: 7 must visit cities of Maharashtra

    Mumbai to Pune: 7 must visit cities of Maharashtra

    Raigad to Lohagad Fort: 7 majestic forts in Maharashtra for history buffs ATG EAI

    Raigad to Lohagad Fort: 7 majestic forts in Maharashtra for history buffs

    What is Renal Cell Carcinoma? Know causes, risk factors, treatments of the most common Kidney Cancer RBA

    What is Renal Cell Carcinoma? Know causes, risk factors, treatments of the most common Kidney Cancer

    Lonavala to Mahabaleshwar: 7 Maharashtra destinations for monsoon lovers ATG EIA

    Lonavala to Mahabaleshwar: 7 Maharashtra destinations for monsoon lovers

    Recent Stories

    Mughlai Paratha to Luchi-7 Breakfast Dishes From Bengal RBA

    Mughlai Paratha to Luchi-7 Breakfast Dishes From Bengal

    You can now carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol on Delhi Metro, but do not drink in the train

    You can now carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol on Delhi Metro, but do not drink in the train

    10 effective home remedies for dengue and malaria eai snt

    10 effective home remedies for dengue and malaria

    Bengaluru, not Shimla to host second opposition meeting

    This is why second opposition meeting was shifted to Bengaluru from Shimla

    Vada Pao to Kolhapuri Chicken: 7 famous dishes of Maharashtra ATG EAI

    Vada Pao to Kolhapuri Chicken: 7 famous dishes of Maharashtra

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon