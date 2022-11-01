Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Drink these NOW to lose weight; detoxify your body post-festive season

    Here are some Ayurvedic Detox Drinks for weight loss. In her most recent Instagram post, Ayurveda specialist Dr Dixa Bhavsar presented three Ayurveda detox beverages that would assist you in removing poisonous toxins from your body.

    Drink these NOW to lose weight; detoxify your body post-festive season RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 12:41 PM IST

    Diwali festivities are over, and most of us would have indulged in binge eating. After all, Diwali is all about sweets, celebrations and feasting with family and friends. Almost everyone on Diwali misses out on their diet regime and enjoys a flood of sweets, foods, and never-ending parties. Hence, it becomes quintessential to take extra care of your diet routine and feed your stomach with vital nutrients.

    Are you seeking a natural solution to get rid of toxins in your body after Diwali? There are several natural methods for cleansing your body and staying fit. Ayurvedic beverages aid in weight loss and cleanse the body from the inside.

    Also Read: STOP eating refined rice; Know how white rice can affect your heart

    In her most recent Instagram post, Ayurveda specialist Dr Dixa Bhavsar presented three Ayurveda detox beverages that would assist you in removing poisonous toxins from your body. Detox drinks certainly improve your health. 

    Detox drinks are something that everyone should incorporate in their daily routine after the festive season, from boosting digestion and helping with abdominal heaviness to shedding that additional weight you gained on over Diwali.

    Coriander with curry leaf tea
    Because it is high in antioxidants, this coriander and curry leaf tea should be drinking regularly if you are trying to lose weight. Boil 1 tbsp coriander, 1 pinch turmeric, 5 mint leaves, 10 curry leaves, 1/2 tbsp fennel seeds, and 1 inch chopped ginger in 2 glasses of water to make coriander and curry leaves tea. Then, cover the saucepan with a lid and simmer for 7-10 minutes on low heat. Turn off the heat and transfer the drink to a cup. This detox drink will undoubtedly assist you in losing weight.

    Buttermilk
    You may still lose weight by drinking buttermilk after lunch every day. It is known to be high in vitamins, proteins, and minerals while being low in calories and fats, making it the ideal detox drink to keep your health on track. For weight reduction therapy, mix 1 teaspoon ginger juice with fresh buttermilk. Buttermilk can also be spiced with cumin, pepper, salt, and Hing.

    Also Read: Don't like the Gym? Here are fantastic ways to shed weight by sitting at home

    Cumin-coriander-fennel tea
    This Ayurvedic digestive cleansing concoction is a potent drink that aids in weight loss while fully purifying your body. Boil cumin, coriander, and fennel seeds in equal parts (1 teaspoon) in 1 glass of water and let cool. It can be ingested on an empty stomach daily. This drink supports the digestive system, improves bowel movement, and promotes a relaxing post-meal experience.
     

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2022, 12:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Harmful effects of using dry shampoo on your hair sur

    Harmful effects of using dry shampoo on your hair

    Daily Horoscope for November 1 2022 aries taurus pisces and more gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 1, 2022: Keep calm Aries; be careful Taurus, Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for November 1 2022 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 1, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Are elite sportspersons prepping enough for life after retirement? Wasim Akram's case indicates they need to-ayh

    Are elite sportspersons prepping enough for life after retirement? Wasim Akram's case indicates they need to

    Dealing with negative thoughts? Here are some ways to avoid them sur

    Dealing with negative thoughts? Here are some ways to avoid them

    Recent Stories

    'World feels proud of him': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot praises Prime Minister Modi AJR

    'World feels proud of him': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot praises Prime Minister Modi

    PM Modi declares Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan as national monument

    PM Modi declares Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan as national monument

    CLAT 2024 exam to be held in December 2023 Read official notice and other details here gcw

    CLAT 2024 exam to be held in December 2023; Read official notice and other details here

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Team India suffering because of MS Dhoni's lesson to the world?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Team India suffering because of MS Dhoni's lesson to the world?

    Around 2000 Twitter employees likely to lose jobs in first round of layoffs Report gcw

    Around 2,000 Twitter employees likely to lose jobs in first round of layoffs: Report

    Recent Videos

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon