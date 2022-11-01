Drink these NOW to lose weight; detoxify your body post-festive season

Here are some Ayurvedic Detox Drinks for weight loss. In her most recent Instagram post, Ayurveda specialist Dr Dixa Bhavsar presented three Ayurveda detox beverages that would assist you in removing poisonous toxins from your body.

Diwali festivities are over, and most of us would have indulged in binge eating. After all, Diwali is all about sweets, celebrations and feasting with family and friends. Almost everyone on Diwali misses out on their diet regime and enjoys a flood of sweets, foods, and never-ending parties. Hence, it becomes quintessential to take extra care of your diet routine and feed your stomach with vital nutrients.

Are you seeking a natural solution to get rid of toxins in your body after Diwali? There are several natural methods for cleansing your body and staying fit. Ayurvedic beverages aid in weight loss and cleanse the body from the inside.

In her most recent Instagram post, Ayurveda specialist Dr Dixa Bhavsar presented three Ayurveda detox beverages that would assist you in removing poisonous toxins from your body. Detox drinks certainly improve your health.

Detox drinks are something that everyone should incorporate in their daily routine after the festive season, from boosting digestion and helping with abdominal heaviness to shedding that additional weight you gained on over Diwali.



Coriander with curry leaf tea

Because it is high in antioxidants, this coriander and curry leaf tea should be drinking regularly if you are trying to lose weight. Boil 1 tbsp coriander, 1 pinch turmeric, 5 mint leaves, 10 curry leaves, 1/2 tbsp fennel seeds, and 1 inch chopped ginger in 2 glasses of water to make coriander and curry leaves tea. Then, cover the saucepan with a lid and simmer for 7-10 minutes on low heat. Turn off the heat and transfer the drink to a cup. This detox drink will undoubtedly assist you in losing weight.

Buttermilk

You may still lose weight by drinking buttermilk after lunch every day. It is known to be high in vitamins, proteins, and minerals while being low in calories and fats, making it the ideal detox drink to keep your health on track. For weight reduction therapy, mix 1 teaspoon ginger juice with fresh buttermilk. Buttermilk can also be spiced with cumin, pepper, salt, and Hing.

Cumin-coriander-fennel tea

This Ayurvedic digestive cleansing concoction is a potent drink that aids in weight loss while fully purifying your body. Boil cumin, coriander, and fennel seeds in equal parts (1 teaspoon) in 1 glass of water and let cool. It can be ingested on an empty stomach daily. This drink supports the digestive system, improves bowel movement, and promotes a relaxing post-meal experience.

