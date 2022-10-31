STOP eating refined rice; Know how white rice can affect your heart

According to recent research, eating too many refined carbs is just as bad for your heart as overeating Diwali sweets. Here are some consequences of eating white rice on the heart

Roti and rice are basic meals for many of us, and we don't hesitate to incorporate them into our normal diet. While white rice is not typically considered an unhealthy meal, overeating refined grain, such as white rice, can bring various health concerns, including an increased risk of heart disease.



According to the Daily Mail, a recent study found that eating too many refined grains is as bad for your heart as overeating Diwali sweets. As a result, if you like eating rice, you must restrict your consumption to avoid future health problems.

The dangers of white rice to your heart

According to cardiologists, while sugar is the number one enemy of the heart, persons who consume too much rice are also at danger of getting the illness. As a result, those who eat a lot of sugar or rice should be vigilant about their heart health. Refined grain intake has been related to premature coronary artery disease (PCAD), the world's leading cause of death. Its danger is equivalent to eating poisonous carbohydrates and oils found in sweets.

According to the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association, eating refined grains increases your risk of cardiovascular disease, but eating whole grains keeps you healthy by decreasing your risk of heart disease.



Why should we refrain from eating processed rice?

When whole grains are processed into fine flour or meal, they lose some vital nutrients but gain a more pleasing texture and a longer shelf life.

Because it lacks the fibre layer, white rice is one of the processed grains our bodies swiftly break down. It causes an increase in blood sugar levels after meals.

