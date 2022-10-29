Become a more approachable and supportive girlfriend with the help of these tips

Emotional support in a relationship is the ability to show understanding, compassion and love – no matter what. It means accepting your partner the way they are, validating their feelings and encouraging their dreams. Here are some tips you can try out to become a supportive girlfriend.

There is never a wrong time to look for different ways to improve your relationship, whether you have been dating someone for a while, are now living with them, or are a long-distance pair. A few tried-and-true strategies for enhancing relationships include:

Being a good listener

Setting aside time for each other

Having quality time with each other's family

Avoiding jealousy

While most relationships have found these to be successful, you can also try these novel approaches to be the supportive partner who is cherished. Give your partner some space when they request it. It indicates that he needs some time away from the uncertain scenario you two are now in rather than from you. Your partner can think more clearly and decide more wisely about your predicament with some time alone. The same holds if either of you has to attend to additional obligations, such as work or education. Failure to respect the space results in your mate feeling stifled.

Allow him to try anything out if they want to: Allow him to explore his own choices regarding his social life and career. Offer your advice and express your support but don't dishearten them. In this way, he discovers the results of his activities, both good and harmful; if done correctly, this could aid in helping him decide what course he wants his life to take in the future rather than resenting you for discouraging him.

Surprises are lovely: Make sure to surprise each other occasionally because surprises improve any day and help to build memories between the two of you. If he has been working hard, it could be as simple as taking him out to dinner at his favourite restaurant, being the first to see a new movie as soon as it is released, or even just making him his favourite dish to show that you care.