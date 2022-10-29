Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Become a more approachable and supportive girlfriend with the help of these tips

    Emotional support in a relationship is the ability to show understanding, compassion and love – no matter what. It means accepting your partner the way they are, validating their feelings and encouraging their dreams. Here are some tips you can try out to become a supportive girlfriend. 

    Become a more approachable and supportive girlfriend with the help of these tips sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Oct 29, 2022, 8:07 PM IST

    There is never a wrong time to look for different ways to improve your relationship, whether you have been dating someone for a while, are now living with them, or are a long-distance pair. A few tried-and-true strategies for enhancing relationships include:

    • Being a good listener
    • Setting aside time for each other
    • Having quality time with each other's family
    • Avoiding jealousy

    While most relationships have found these to be successful, you can also try these novel approaches to be the supportive partner who is cherished. Give your partner some space when they request it. It indicates that he needs some time away from the uncertain scenario you two are now in rather than from you. Your partner can think more clearly and decide more wisely about your predicament with some time alone. The same holds if either of you has to attend to additional obligations, such as work or education. Failure to respect the space results in your mate feeling stifled.

    Allow him to try anything out if they want to: Allow him to explore his own choices regarding his social life and career. Offer your advice and express your support but don't dishearten them. In this way, he discovers the results of his activities, both good and harmful; if done correctly, this could aid in helping him decide what course he wants his life to take in the future rather than resenting you for discouraging him.

    Surprises are lovely: Make sure to surprise each other occasionally because surprises improve any day and help to build memories between the two of you. If he has been working hard, it could be as simple as taking him out to dinner at his favourite restaurant, being the first to see a new movie as soon as it is released, or even just making him his favourite dish to show that you care.

     

     

     

    Last Updated Oct 29, 2022, 8:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What is Myositis a rare autoimmune condition that Yashoda actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is suffering from drb

    What is Myositis, a rare autoimmune condition that ‘Yashoda’ actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is suffering from?

    Daily Horoscope for October 29, 2022: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Aries, Capricorn - adt

    Daily Horoscope for October 29, 2022: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Aries, Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for October 29, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number - adt

    Numerology Prediction for October 29, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Halloween 2022: Do you ghost people? Follow these tips to get rid of this toxic trait sur

    Halloween 2022: Do you ghost people? Follow these tips to get rid of this toxic trait

    Chhath Puja 2022: Know important dates, rituals, dos and don'ts to follow during this festival - adt

    Chhath Puja 2022: Know important dates, rituals, dos and don'ts to follow during this festival

    Recent Stories

    5 Bollywood-inspired winter looks you MUST have in your wardrobe

    5 Bollywood-inspired winter looks you MUST have in your wardrobe

    SEXY pics, video: Urfi Javed goes SEMI-NUDE; wears only a shimmery black sleeve drb

    SEXY pics, video: Urfi Javed goes SEMI-NUDE; wears only a shimmery black sleeve

    Jaya Bachchan says she doesnt have a problem in Navya Nanda has child without marriage drb

    Jaya Bachchan says she doesn’t have a problem in Navya Nanda has ‘child without marriage’

    British Navy plotted and executed Nord Stream pipeline attack: Russia

    British Navy plotted and executed Nord Stream pipeline attack: Russia

    After Kantara success Rishabh Shetty visits Rajinikanth to seek his blessings drb

    After Kantara’s success, Rishabh Shetty visits Rajinikanth to seek his blessings

    Recent Videos

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Netherlands, IND vs NED: I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon