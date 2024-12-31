Does hair actually self-clean itself? If yes, then shampoo might be a SCAM?

When it comes to hair, there’s plenty to debate about. Does it actually go grey from stress? Is it true that brushing it 100 times a daywill make it shinier? But one of the most interesting of them all is on the subject of self-cleaning.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 7:01 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 7:01 AM IST

According to DailyMail, Neil Harvey, esteemed chair of the Institute of Trichologists, has firmly dismissed the notion propagated by the “no poo” movement that hair can self-clean and that shampooing harms its health. Harvey argues that the scalp, teeming with thousands of follicles and sebaceous glands, deserves as much care and cleansing as any other part of the body.

“Imagine what would happen if you stopped washing your underarms – you’d be likely to develop a buildup of sweat and dirt, which would smell awful,” Harvey explains. “A proliferation of bacteria and yeasts would occur, as they thrive in oily environments.”

Harvey challenges the claim that hair appears shinier after weeks without shampoo. He clarifies that the effect is merely the natural oils from the sebaceous glands coating the strands. While some oil is beneficial for protection and shine, he warns that over time, excessive buildup can lead to an unpleasant and unhealthy scalp environment.

The choice of shampoo also plays a critical role. Harvey cautions against products containing high concentrations of harsh chemicals like sodium lauryl sulphate, sodium chloride, or synthetic perfumes, which can strip hair of its natural moisture and cause irritation. Instead, he advocates for shampoos rich in natural ingredients such as essential oils, which are gentler on both the scalp and hair.

“Some shampoos promise to make hair ‘look’ and ‘feel’ healthier,” Harvey notes, “but they don’t necessarily make hair actually be healthier.”

