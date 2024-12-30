Spotify users find adult videos in search results for some popular artists, company responds

Spotify, the world’s leading music streaming platform, has found itself embroiled in a controversy after reports surfaced of sexually explicit material appearing in search results and playlists.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 6:55 PM IST

Spotify, the world’s leading music streaming platform, has found itself embroiled in a controversy after reports surfaced of sexually explicit material appearing in search results and playlists. A Reddit user posted a screenshot showcasing a “pornographic video tucked into suggested results for the rapper M.I.A.” on Spotify. The startling discovery sparked outrage online, prompting the platform to act swiftly.

A Spotify spokesperson confirmed to The Verge that the content "has been removed due to violation of its policies."

This isn’t the first instance of explicit material slipping through Spotify’s filters. Reddit users have shared accounts of “unexpected explicit videos in search results” and even “erotic audio tracks being suggested in a Discovery Weekly playlist,” highlighting gaps in the platform's content moderation system.

A Vice investigation in 2022 uncovered a “surprising amount of people who've tried to upload hardcore sex images on Spotify,” further illustrating the persistent challenges the company faces in maintaining its content standards.

While Spotify allows users to block explicit content via a settings feature, reports suggest that these safeguards are not foolproof. Explicit content has reportedly bypassed the filter, exposing users to inappropriate material.

Spotify response & policies

Spotify’s terms of use explicitly forbid “pornography or visual depictions of genitalia or nudity presented for the purpose of sexual gratification.” The company’s content moderation policies state that such material is removed upon detection.

Despite these measures, the platform appears to be grappling with a subset of creators attempting to exploit its vast reach.

Founded in 2008, Spotify has grown to dominate the global music streaming market. With over 100 million tracks, 6 million podcast titles, and 350,000 audiobooks, the platform caters to a massive audience.

As of the third quarter of 2024, Spotify boasts a staggering 640 million monthly active users (MAUs), an 11% year-on-year growth. Its premium subscriber base surged to 252 million, cementing its position as a market leader in more than 180 countries.

