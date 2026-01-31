From Ayurveda to modern science, drinking water immediately after meals is considered harmful. This common habit can weaken digestion and lead to problems like gas, acidity, bloating, and stomach discomfort over time.

In our ancient medical system, great importance is given to the timing of drinking water. Chanakya Niti also states: “Ajirne bheshajam vari jirne vari balapradam | Bhojane chamritam vari bhojanante vishapaham.” This means that water acts like medicine during indigestion, gives strength after digestion, and is considered nectar when taken in small sips during meals. However, drinking water immediately after a meal is said to be no less than poison.

What happens if you drink water after a meal?

According to Ayurvedic principles, when we eat food, it reaches a special place in the stomach called Jathar. This area contains a gentle digestive fire known as Jatharagni, which plays a crucial role in digesting food. When we feel hungry, it is actually this digestive fire signaling that the body needs energy, much like a car signaling when fuel is low.

What happens when you are hungry?

You may have noticed that when you are very hungry, food tastes better and is digested easily. The digestive fire remains active for about an hour after eating. If we consume more food or drink a large amount of cold water during this time, the digestive fire weakens. Just as pouring water on a flame extinguishes it, drinking water immediately after meals can slow digestion. This can lead to improper digestion and various health issues. Therefore, it is advised not to eat or drink anything for about an hour after a meal, allowing digestion to occur smoothly.

What happens if there is indigestion?

When food is not digested properly, it remains in the stomach for a longer time and begins to ferment. This can cause gas, bloating, heaviness, and discomfort. That is why drinking water immediately after eating is compared to poison in ancient texts. Sages emphasized this concept long ago, and modern science supports it as well.

Understanding it scientifically

From a scientific perspective, digestion involves the release of acids and enzymes in the stomach. Drinking water immediately after meals, especially in large quantities, dilutes these digestive juices. As a result, digestion slows down, leading to problems such as gas, acidity, and indigestion.

Special Note: The information provided here is based on traditional beliefs and general knowledge. Please consult a medical professional before making any changes to your diet or health routine.