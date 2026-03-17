Old Cooler Not Cooling? 5 Simple Tricks to Make It Work Like Brand New Again
Is your old air cooler not working properly this summer? This article gives you easy tips like cleaning the cooler, changing the cooling pads, and fixing the motor. Use these tricks to make your old cooler feel brand new again.
Old Cooler Not Cooling? 5 Simple Tricks to Make It Work Like Brand New Again
Clean the Cooler Properly
Change the Old Pads
Clean the Fan and Motor
Check the Water Pipe and Pump
What to Do If the Cooler Tank Is Leaking?
To fix a leaky tank, you can apply clay to the cracks. This will stop the water from leaking. To make it even stronger, you can also paint over it. Add a little alum or some neem oil to the water in the tank. This will stop any bad smells from coming.
Fresh Air
Always place your cooler in the right spot. Keep it near a window or in an open space to pull in fresh air. If you keep the cooler in a closed room, its cooling ability will reduce.
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