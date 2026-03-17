1 7 Image Credit : chatgpt

Old Cooler Not Cooling? 5 Simple Tricks to Make It Work Like Brand New Again

Summer has started, and every house needs a cooler. Everyone is probably pulling out their old coolers now. But is your cooler looking old after just a few months? Are you thinking of buying a new one? Wait a bit, because the tips in this article will help make your old cooler work just like a new one.