6. Direct Sunlight Is Very Important

You should not keep the Tulsi plant in the shade or under other big trees. The plant grows healthy and disease-free only if you keep it in a spot that gets at least 4 to 5 hours of direct sunlight daily.

Do Not Fear Earthworms In The Pot

You do not need to worry if you see earthworms in the soil. They do not eat the plant roots. They actually eat dry leaves and make the soil fertile. Earthworms simply indicate that your soil is very healthy!