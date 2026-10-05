Railway travel between major towns and famous places has been more convenient thanks to the introduction of Vande Bharat trains, which have established many routes that connect various regions of the country. With the projected service that would connect Bengaluru and Goa, the network is going to grow even further. This will provide visitors with the opportunity to travel by train directly through Mangaluru and numerous cities along the coastal belt of Karnataka state.

According to The Hindu, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the present Vande Bharat Express that travels between Mangaluru Central and Madgaon will be extended to Yesvantpur in Bengaluru by means of Mangaluru Junction. The new train numbers 26655/656 will be used for the expanded service, which will be known as the Yesvantpur-Madgaon-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express.

Before arriving in Goa, the route would connect Bengaluru with a number of locations located along the coast of Karnataka.