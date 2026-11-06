Lord Dhanvantari, the Hindu god of Ayurveda and medicine, is worshipped on Dhanteras for good health, longevity and prosperity. According to Hindu mythology, he emerged during Samudra Manthan carrying a pot of amrit.

Why Prayers To Lord Dhanvantari Hold Special Significance?

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari, who is regarded as the Hindu god of Ayurveda and medicine. In 2026, Dhanteras will be observed on November 6. The festival marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations and holds special significance for devotees seeking good health, longevity and prosperity.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Dhanvantari emerged from the cosmic ocean during the Samudra Manthan, the churning of the ocean of milk by the gods and demons. He appeared carrying a pot of amrit, believed to be the nectar of immortality. According to the Bhagavata Purana, Lord Dhanvantari is also considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He is traditionally associated with bringing the knowledge of Ayurveda to the world.

Lord Dhanvantari is worshipped because he represents healing, physical well-being and freedom from diseases. He is considered the divine physician of the gods and is revered as the founder of Ayurveda, India's traditional system of medicine. His blessings are believed to protect devotees from illnesses and promote a healthy and long life.

On Dhanteras, devotees offer prayers to Lord Dhanvantari alongside Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera. Many people perform special pujas, light oil lamps and offer flowers, fruits and sweets. Ayurvedic practitioners and healthcare institutions also observe the occasion with prayers and celebrations honouring the traditional science of healing.

The worship of Lord Dhanvantari serves as a reminder that good health is as important as material wealth, making health and well-being central themes of Dhanteras.