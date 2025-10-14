Manika Vishwakarma, Miss Universe India 2025, and renowned actor Rajneesh Duggal were the stunning showstoppers that added elegance to the ramp. The All-White concept converted the concert into a realm of purity, representing ageless appeal.

Dreamz Production House and Dubai Beauty School's highly anticipated Bharat Designer Show Season 2 finished in magnificent style at Noida Film City yesterday. The two-day fashion show brought together over 21 creative designers from throughout the country to celebrate creativity, craftsmanship, and Indian fashion, fusing tradition with contemporary artistry.

The event was a colourful exhibition of talent from around the country, challenging fashion's traditional norms.

This season, Sharad Chaudhary, creator of Bharat Designer Show and Dreamz Production House, envisioned a breathtaking all-white theme that represented purity, elegance, and innovation, providing a spotless backdrop for designers to display their artistic prowess.

The event featured mesmerising collections by renowned designers such as Nitin Singh, Pankaj Soni, Ashfaque Ahmad, Divyansh Arora and Garvit Arora, Neharika Sharma, Gunjan Malik, Kingshuk Bhaduri, Mukesh Dubey, Shahzada, Alok Aggarwal, Prince Lahot, Bushra Jamal, Mohd Danish, Aarohi Dhole, and Shahid Afridi, among others. The finale and grand finale portions, delivered by Nitin Singh and Pankaj Soni, wowed the audience with their grandeur and design expertise.

The stunning showstoppers, Manika Vishwakarma, Miss Universe India 2025, and renowned actor Rajneesh Duggal, who provided great star power to the event, added beauty to the ramp. The event also included numerous prominent influencers and celebrities on the runway, making it one of the most anticipated fashion shows of the year.

In a first for the Indian fashion market, Bharat Designer Show - Season 2 featured a unique Pre-Bidding Process in which participating designers selected their own group of models via a bidding process. This novel approach enabled designers to produce more personalised and dramatic runway presentations, resulting in a genuine game-changer in fashion show dynamics.

Speaking about the success of Bharat Designer Show Season 2, Sharad Chaudhary, Founder of Bharat Designer Show and Dreamz Production House, said, "Our objective was to produce a show that reflects beauty, unity, and artistic freedom. The all-white concept was intended to allow creativity shine in its most pure form, and I'm proud of how brilliantly each designer brought that idea to life."

With over a decade of experience producing high-profile events, Dreamz Production House once again presented a celebration of what fashion means today and where it's going tomorrow. The Bharat Designer Show continues to be a distinguished forum for young and experienced designers, bridging the gap between art, culture, and fashion. With its spectacular and imaginative concept, the show reinforced its place on the fashion map.

