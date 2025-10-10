Veer Pahariya walked the ramp for Abraham and Thakore at Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi. Dressed in an all-white outfit, he showcased their new collection inspired by weaves, dhotis, and ikat techniques.

The second day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi saw actor Veer Pahariya turn showstopper for the designer duo Abraham & Thakore.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Veer walked the ramp in an all-white traditional outfit, matching the brand's signature design language: modern yet rooted in tradition.

Abraham & Thakore's latest collection, titled "Warp & Weft," takes inspiration from mosaic patterns, basket weaves, and traditional dhoti drapes. The collection also reimagines ikat techniques through 480 hours of handloom weaving, bringing together elements of pattern, rhythm, and texture.

Each piece in the showcase reflected a balance between structure and flow, a tribute to the harmony between the past and the future. The silhouettes stayed true to the label's craft-driven approach, combining contemporary style with Indian textile heritage.





The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week, which began on October 8, will conclude on Sunday, October 12. The event brings together some of India's most creative designers and rising stars in fashion.

On the work front, Veer Pahariya recently made his Bollywood debut in Sky Force earlier this year, where he shared screen space with Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur.

The Indian war drama, which stars Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, is inspired by real events from the 1965 Indo-Pak War, specifically India's first airstrike on the Pakistani Sargodha airbase.

The film revolves around the daring mission and the mysterious disappearance of Squadron Leader T.K. 'Tabby' Vijaya (played by Veer Pahariya). Wing Commander K.O. 'Tiger' Ahuja (Akshay Kumar) embarks on a 19-year journey to uncover the truth behind Vijaya's vanishing and to secure posthumous recognition for his bravery. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)