Is your leftover pizza, chicken, or rice safe to eat? A microbiologist explains the hidden risks and how improper storage can lead to food poisoning. Learn to stay safe.

In an article featured in The Conversation, microbiologist Dr Primrose Freestone explains how everyday leftovers can quietly turn into a health risk. Her analysis shows that food poisoning is not only linked to undercooked meals or poor hygiene during cooking, but also to how food is stored later.

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Harmful bacteria, viruses, and fungi can multiply quickly if leftovers are stored for too long or not chilled properly. The study emphasizes that careful storage is just as important as proper cooking when it comes to protecting your health.

Pizza Problems

Cold pizza may seem harmless, but it can actually pose unexpected risks. According to Dr Freestone, even toppings like dried herbs and spices can carry bacteria such as Salmonella or Bacillus cereus. These microbes may survive the processing stage and contaminate food later. Once pizza cools down, leaving it at room temperature allows germs to grow rapidly.

The expert advises refrigerating pizza within two hours and keeping it covered to prevent further contamination. Even if it smells fine, pizza left out for too long may no longer be safe to eat. Ideally, it should be consumed within two days only if it was refrigerated.

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Chicken Concerns

Cooked chicken is another food that needs careful handling. While cooking kills most bacteria, the meat becomes highly perishable once it cools. Its moisture and nutrients create the perfect environment for bacteria to multiply.

Dr Freestone recommends refrigerating cooked chicken as soon as possible, ideally within two hours. When stored correctly, it can last up to three days in the fridge. However, if there are signs it was undercooked, such as traces of blood, it should not be eaten at all, whether cold or reheated.

Rice Risks

Rice-based dishes like fried rice, risotto, and burritos carry a particularly high risk. Research cited by Dr Freestone explains that uncooked rice can contain spores of Bacillus cereus, which survive cooking.

If cooked rice is left out for too long, these spores can develop into bacteria and release toxins that cause vomiting and diarrhoea. To stay safe, rice should be cooled quickly, covered, and refrigerated promptly. Even then, it is best eaten within 24 hours, as the risk increases over time.

Canned Caution

Leftover food from tins also needs attention. While it can be stored in the original container, it must be covered and kept in the fridge. How long it lasts depends on the type of food. Acidic items like tomatoes tend to last longer, while low-acid foods such as meat, fish, or vegetables spoil more quickly and should be eaten within three days.

Dr Freestone concludes that leftovers can be safe, but only if they are stored quickly, kept chilled, and eaten within a short time.

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