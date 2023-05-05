Daily Horoscope for May 5, 2023: Good day for Aries, Gemini; Libra be careful on health front

Aries:

Ganesha says make an outline of your important tasks at the beginning of today. Circumstances are in your favour. Meeting with your contacts and friends will be beneficial. With more personal work, spare some time for family members. Use your qualities positively. Think about each level when doing any particular job. Any important business related decision should not be taken at this time. There will be sweetness in marriage relations.

Taurus:

Ganesha says if there is a plan to buy a property then the time is favourable to take a decision regarding it. Time will be spent in purchasing material for family comforts. There may be problems due to spending in wrong activities, be aware of this. There will be some concern about the health of someone in the household. Some new success awaits you in business. There will be concern about the health of a family member. Maintain balanced diet and daily routine.

Gemini:

Ganesha sayall you need is faith and hard work. There may be a plan related to family planning. There is a possibility of some misunderstanding with a close friend. It can also affect your sleep and mental peace. Consult an experienced person in any problem. Time is favourable. Knowledge related to marketing will be good for your business. There may be a sweet dispute in the relationship between husband and wife.

Cancer:

Ganesha says time is favourable to start your plans. Try hard. Any problem related to the child's career will be solved with the help of an important person. If there is a family problem going on, find a solution to it calmly instead of stress. It will be better if you don't do transactions related to money. Strengthen your public relations in the field of work. There will be a happy and disciplined atmosphere in the house. Health will be fine

Leo:

Ganesha says planetary position is favourable. The time is right to start your plans. Joining and collaborating with a religious organization will give you peace of mind. There is a possibility that the youth will be disturbed in some of their work. Don't worry and gather your energy again and do your work. Money matters may slow down a bit. It is a good time to speed up business activities. Married life will be sweet and happy. There may be problems related to cough and throat.

Virgo:

Ganesha says beneficial situation is happening. All tasks will be completed properly. Spending some time in a spiritual place can bring peace of mind. Stuck work regarding finances can be completed today. Most of your time will be spent in solving the problem of a close relative. So there may be some disruption in your personal activities. At this time there will be deficiency in activities related to gain. It is necessary to improve the internal system in the field of work. Husband and wife will maintain proper arrangement of the house through mutual harmony.

Libra:

Ganesha says at this time the economic side will be better than before. You can also get relief from worries that have been going on for some time. The work which was stuck for some time now today is the time to complete it. A few close people may try to harm you out of jealousy. Don't worry about such people and keep distance. Control impulse and anger. Few new contracts may be received in business. Family atmosphere can be pleasant. Beware of seasonal diseases.

Scorpio:

Ganesha says there will be a purchase plan related to property or vehicle. Also purchase is possible. Students will get good result in any competitive examination. More effort will be required. Suddenly there will be an expense which cannot be controlled. Children's behaviours and actions may because you worry. Try to find a solution to the problem calmly. In business there will be discussions on some new plans for the area. There will be some defect in the relationship between husband and wife.

Sagittarius:

Ganesha says the planetary transit will be positive, use it properly. The work which was stuck for some time now can be successful today with a little effort. Students will pay full attention to their studies. It is very important to overcome weaknesses like emotionality and generosity. Because of that few people can take advantage of you. Be careful not to let social media and bad friends spoil your time. Do due diligence before making any new investment in business. Love can be maintained with each other in the family.

Capricorn:

Ganesha says if the house maintenance work is stuck then it is the right time to complete it. You will feel energetic as the health problems that have been going on for some time will improve. You need to give time to solve the problem of a friend or relative. Do not take up any inappropriate work to strengthen the financial position. Modern knowledge is necessary to improve business activities. The relationship between husband and wife will become closer.

Aquarius:

Ganesha says money borrowed or stuck for a long time can be recovered, so keep trying. Students and youth can get proper success in professional studies. Time is not right to do any transactions related to rupees. Do not use negative words while communicating with someone. Especially women should maintain their self-esteem. There is a need to try to improve the situation in business. All the family members and spouse will support you. Keep your daily routine and diet in order.

Pisces:

Ganesha says at this time the planetary position is completely in your favour. You will be able to fulfil any of your dreams through your hard work and prowess. Economic conditions may also remain strong. At this time take decision by yourself instead of depending on others. There is no hope of finding any kind of settlement in the matters related to the court case. There may be some challenging situation in business. Husband and wife will have a sense of cooperation towards each other.