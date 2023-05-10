Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for May 10, 2023: Be cautious Gemini, good day for Virgo, Libra

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for May 10, 2023. Continue reading and share with your friends.
     

    Daily Horoscope for May 10 2023 Aries Taurus Gemini Libra Leo Cancer Capricorn Aquarius gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published May 10, 2023, 1:00 AM IST

    Aries  
    Ganesha says     you will get a lot of time to work on your skills that you’ve learnt from your experience. Use this time to improve your health and go on an adventure you’ve been wanting to for a long time. It necessarily does not mean you need to be good at it. Just focus on having fun and enjoying yourself. You will be very happy with your partner today. You will enjoy the pampering you receive a lot today, you will need to reciprocate it back today itself.  
      
    Taurus  
    Ganesha says     if you’re single no new love interests are likely to arise today. If you’re in a relationship, your love life is going at an average space. Your partner will be by your side as you struggle with your health today. You will realize that they are patient and helpful to you. You will receive some criticism from being unproductive from your partner today which will trigger your anger and highly upset you.
      
    Gemini 
    Ganesha says     you have been contemplating a huge decision for the longest time. You will finally today take the step. Although fear is your dominant emotion, you will feel much better internally, knowing that you picked your heart over your head. You’re starting to see some behavior patterns that are unpleasant to you and you won’t be able to ignore. Do not rush yourself in expressing your feelings and emotions.  
      
    Cancer  
    Ganesha says     today is the day you need to prove yourself at work as you lead a project to victory today which, in turn, may also lead to your promotion. For those concerned with business, you may have to put in a lot of extra work today but monetary gains are in your cards today. You might be angry with your partner today for no fault of theirs. Take the lead in calming the situation down by letting your partner know that they can communicate with you without hesitation and that you are sorry.  
     
    Leo 
    Ganesha says     positive energies are the best for you today. Today you will realize the  importance of your luck as it will save you from failure and loss, despite of the mistakes that you have made today. Make sure to express your gratitude to everyone you come across today as well as do some acts of philanthropy to give back to the universe in a way. Your partner has made efforts in making this day special for you.  
     
    Virgo 
    Ganesha says     positive energies are great for you today. You will experience an amazing day today. Work area would remain dynamic and interesting throughout. You will progress much due to your hard work. Your life with your partner is going at an extremely fast pace exactly how you would like it to be. You need to put in more efforts and appreciation today, to express your love to your partner because things between you and your partner can get quite boring at times if you let it.  
     
    Libra 
    Ganesha says     you will be more independent. You will be able to clear out things that you were stuck at since a long time. It will be easy to focus on work or the new prospect today as the energies align in your favor a lot today. Learn what works for you in calming your energies today. This new-found confidence will keep you happy throughout the day. Your health has compromised your love life. You are likely to be in neutral state today which will not help your love life.  

    Scorpio 
    Ganesha says     your energies will be high today, which is rare for your sign. It is a good day for you to relax, reflect and enjoy. If you’re single you’ll come across many new love interests. If you’re in a relationship, you will feel blessed to have your partner today. As they will be your biggest support system through all thick and thin.  Your love life will feel pretty stabilized. it will only keep getting better and better. Do not rush into things and take the next step.   
     
    Sagittarius  
    Ganesha says     a great day for your love and personal life today. You will come across a lot of attractive people today and make valuable relationships with them. Today is all about quality for you. All in all except for work you will have a great day today. It is up to you to make your love life what you want it to be. There can be surprising developments in love where people from other places are involved. You might need to upgrade your flirting tactics because you may have been a little rusty lately.  
     
    Capricorn 
    Ganesha says     you will get a lot of “me-time” to relax and rejuvenate today Use this time to improve your health and learn a new skill that you’ve been wanting-to since a long time. It necessarily does not mean you need to be good at it. Just focus on having fun and enjoying. Today is likely to be a tough day for you in the matter of relationships. It will do you good to leave aside hot headedness and a hardliner approach whenever there is a disagreement with a loved one.  
      
    Aquarius 
    Ganesha says     your love life is the most positive aspect of your day today. Venus is really on your sign’s side today and if you’re single you’re most likely to meet your partner today. A lot of new love interests will arise. Chose wisely and do not rush at all. You will sense a negative attitude from your partner regarding your work. As you progress in your work you will find out that their jealousy has been blatantly obvious today.  
     
    Pisces 
    Ganesha says     positive energies are mild for you today. You have been putting off important work for a while now and the consequences of that are showing up today. While it might seem like a negative thing, it is actually the biggest positive for you today and will help you in the long run. Your love life is progressing rapidly. Taking the next step will be a good idea today as you feel secured and confident in your partner. 

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 1:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for May 10 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for May 10, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Hello ladies, here is how Ashwagandha will benefit you! ADC

    Hello ladies, here is how Ashwagandha will benefit you!

    Avocado oil for hair: Here are 6 benefits and know how to use it ADC

    Avocado oil for hair: Here are 6 benefits and know how to use it

    Daily Horoscope for May 9 2023 Pisces Virgo Leo libra Cancer Capricorn Aries Gemini gcw

    Daily Horoscope for May 9, 2023: Beneficial day for Aries, Scorpio; be careful Cancer

    Numerology Prediction for May 9 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for May 9, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Prediction for May 10 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for May 10, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Hello ladies, here is how Ashwagandha will benefit you! ADC

    Hello ladies, here is how Ashwagandha will benefit you!

    IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Suryakumar Yadav magnificence allows MI to chase 200 vs RCB; leapfrogs to 3rd from 8th-ayh

    IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav's magnificence allows MI to chase 200 vs RCB; leapfrogs to 3rd from 8th

    Is Sobhita Dhulipala dating Naga Chaitanya? Know what actress finally has to say ADC

    Is Sobhita Dhulipala dating Naga Chaitanya? Know what actress finally has to say

    6 incredible superfoods that will aid you in reducing anxiety (MSW)

    6 incredible superfoods that will aid you in reducing anxiety

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon