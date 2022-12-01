Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for December 1, 2022: Superb day for Pisces, Aries; be cautious Sagittarius

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for December 1, 2022. Continue reading and share with your friends.

    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     today any of your wishes will be fulfilled. Due to which the mind will be happy. Family support will also be available to implement plans for new ventures. More effort is
    required to prove oneself now. If you are planning to take a loan related to the vehicle, then think about it first. It is important to maintain the privacy of your activities at this time. New
    work will start. Good rapport will be maintained between husband and wife.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     financially the time is best. Being in the company of a person of some spiritual activity will give you peace of mind. Getting any information related to children's career will create an atmosphere of enthusiasm in the home. Responsibilities will be more on you. Don't invest money anywhere today. The time is not favourable for that. Do not get involved
    in arguments with anyone. Your impression in the society may be bad. There will be full cooperation of colleagues and employees in the field of work.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     you will be able to complete important tasks by trusting yourself in Karma and Purushartha. You will experience peace of mind. The youth will be fully focused on their
    career and will be successful. Sometimes the daily routine can become bad due to negative things like anger and stubbornness. Due to carelessness, the cost may increase. There is no
    hope of any kind of settlement regarding the court case. Doing any new experiment in business will be beneficial.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha say    s today you will try to spend time at a retreat or some spiritual place to get relief from some daily tasks. So you will get comfort. Pay attention to your finances. Do not take any important decision today. At this time you will not be able to pay attention to your daily activities. Avoid spending more than your budget. Business conditions will remain normal. The atmosphere of the house will be full of happiness and peace. You will feel completely healthy mentally and physically.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     it is the right time to achieve the goal which was planned for some time. You will feel emotionally empowered. You will find the solution to all the problems through your
    intelligence and wisdom. A few hasty decisions may have to be changed. Do something carefully or consult an experienced person. At this time it is necessary to control the expenditure to keep the financial condition in order. Desired results can be achieved in business.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     time respects reputation. Apart from difficulties and obstacles, you will be successful in completing your important tasks. A pleasant time can also be spent in activities
    of special interest. Don't get into wrong arguments. Focus only on your personal activities. It is necessary to keep the budget limited and balanced according to one's needs. Try to complete tasks by your own efforts instead of depending on others in the field of work.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     spend some time for you by dividing the family responsibilities among the household members. A meeting with someone special will bring positive changes in your personality. Spend some time in religious and spiritual activities. You will get proper result according to your hard work. The mind may remain depressed due to the unfulfillment of any desire related to children. Do investment or banking related tasks very carefully today. If you have made a plan for any work, do not take any action on it today.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     before doing any work; give more importance to the voice of the heart instead of the mind. Your conscience will give you great motivation to move in the right direction.
    You will maintain your daily routine in a much disciplined manner. The youth will be dissatisfied with any of their success, now they will need to work harder. Sometimes maintaining your high discipline can cause trouble for others. The atmosphere of the house will be maintained properly. The time will not be good in terms of health.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     getting your important work done in a planned way will give you mental peace. There is full possibility of getting back any money borrowed. Students will get success in professional studies. Avoid any outdoor activities. There will be no benefit now. Spending time with people of negative activity can damage your self-esteem. Women should be more aware of their dignity. Your efforts and hard work related to business will get proper results. Stay away from people of conflicting activity at this time.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     any problem that has been going on for some time will be solved with the help of close relatives and family. Your participation in social activities will help you maintain
    your identity and respect. At this time it is necessary to cut down on your rising expenses. Time is not favourable to make any investment. At this time, take someone's guidance and
    support while taking small and big decisions. Today there is a need for greater simplicity and seriousness in business.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     today some important success waits. The time is especially favourable for women. Consciousness towards their tasks will bring them success. Students are likely to get
    success in any interview or competition. Sometimes your irritation over small things will keep the home environment chaotic. Do not involve yourself in idle activities. Unnecessary spending can affect your sleep. There may be some success in the ongoing competition with the surrounding businessmen.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     there will be a happy atmosphere due to proper relationship related to the marriage of any member of the house. Light-hearted encounters with people can be a pleasant experience. Success in an interview will increase the confidence of the youth. Any work can go wrong in haste and impulse. Channel your energy into positive activities. A special thing to keep in mind is that do not trust anyone. There will be fear or anxiety of any unknown.

