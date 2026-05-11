**Glass Flower Vase:** A new flower vase can cost anywhere from Rs. 150 to Rs. 300. Instead, you can make a beautiful DIY one! Just tape two glasses together at their bases. Then, wrap them with colourful art paper and decorate with small mirrors or sequins to finish the look.

**Wooden Glass Showpiece:** If you want something simple, you can make this wall-mounted showpiece with wood and a glass. Join four wooden sticks to form a diamond shape. Decorate them with yellow cloth or thread, and don't forget to add small mirrors. Now, paint a design on the glass, make a hole, and hang it from the wooden frame with a string.

**DIY Jhoomar Design:** You can make a stunning jhoomar to brighten up your living room. First, cut a round shape from cardboard. Paint the cardboard and the cups, or cover them with red velvet fabric. Add golden lace along the edges and stick on small mirrors. Hang pom-poms and beads from the bottom of each cup, and then tie the cups to the cardboard frame with a string. This is a fantastic traditional decoration for daily use or for functions.