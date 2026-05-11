Disposable Cup Crafts: 8 cool DIY ideas for your home using just Rs 5 glasses!
Want to give your home a makeover? You don't always need to spend a bomb on expensive decor. You can create some stunning pieces using simple disposable glasses that cost just Rs. 5! Check out these cool ideas in our photo gallery.
Disposable Cup Crafts: 8 cool DIY ideas for your home using just Rs 5 glasses!
Eco Friendly Art Ideas
**Glass Flower Vase:** A new flower vase can cost anywhere from Rs. 150 to Rs. 300. Instead, you can make a beautiful DIY one! Just tape two glasses together at their bases. Then, wrap them with colourful art paper and decorate with small mirrors or sequins to finish the look.
**Wooden Glass Showpiece:** If you want something simple, you can make this wall-mounted showpiece with wood and a glass. Join four wooden sticks to form a diamond shape. Decorate them with yellow cloth or thread, and don't forget to add small mirrors. Now, paint a design on the glass, make a hole, and hang it from the wooden frame with a string.
**DIY Jhoomar Design:** You can make a stunning jhoomar to brighten up your living room. First, cut a round shape from cardboard. Paint the cardboard and the cups, or cover them with red velvet fabric. Add golden lace along the edges and stick on small mirrors. Hang pom-poms and beads from the bottom of each cup, and then tie the cups to the cardboard frame with a string. This is a fantastic traditional decoration for daily use or for functions.
Creative Table Pieces
**Mini Lamp Showpiece:** You can also create a lovely lamp showpiece using a disposable glass. Take a round thermocol base, attach a thin stick to it, and glue the glass upside down on top of the stick. Use colourful clay to create pretty designs on the base. You can also paint the glass to make it more attractive.
**Panda Pen Holder:** To make this pen holder, you'll need a large disposable glass and some clay. First, use air-dry clay to create a base and a panda figure. You can also make small trees around it. Decorate it with artificial leaves and flowers to give it a beautiful garden look. Finally, use a glue gun to attach the glass. You can decorate the glass as well if you like.
Home Decor Hacks
**Glass Jellyfish Hanging:** Paint 6-7 disposable glasses and let them dry. Draw your favourite designs on them for a cute look. Stick colourful ribbons or crepe paper strips inside the cups to create jellyfish tentacles. Make a small hole on top of each cup and hang them using a string or a beaded cord. This is perfect for adding a touch of style and fun.
**DIY Wind Chime:** You can make a beautiful wind chime from disposable glasses. Take 4-5 transparent glasses. Decorate them with designs using paint or markers. Make a hole at the bottom of each cup, pass a string through it, and tie it to a long paper strip. You can hang this at your home entrance or near the balcony.
**Cup Light Chandelier:** You'll need 10-15 disposable glasses for this craft. First, paint them in your favourite colours. Now, make a hole in the bottom of each cup and insert fairy lights. Finally, tie the lights to a string and hang them up. This will create an amazing aesthetic look indoors or outdoors, especially at night.
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