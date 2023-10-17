Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Creamy Makhana Kheer recipe: A perfect Navratri dessert

    Makhana Kheer, a delightful and creamy dessert, is one such dish that's perfect for satisfying your sweet cravings during the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

    Creamy Makhana Kheer recipe: A perfect Navratri dessert snt eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

    Navratri is a significant Hindu festival celebrated with great fervor and devotion. It spans nine nights, during which devotees observe fasts and offer prayers to the goddess Durga. As part of the Navratri traditions, people often prepare special dishes that adhere to fasting guidelines. Makhana Kheer, a delightful and creamy dessert, is one such dish that's perfect for satisfying your sweet cravings during this auspicious occasion.

    What are Makhana? Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, are edible seeds harvested from the lotus flower. They are widely used in Indian cuisine and have gained popularity for their health benefits. Makhana is a popular fasting ingredient as it is considered pure and suitable for consumption during Navratri.

    Ingredients for Makhana Kheer:

    • 1 cup makhana (fox nuts)
    • 1 liter milk
    • 1/2 cup sugar (adjust to taste)
    • 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder
    • A few strands of saffron (kesar) (optional)
    • 2 tablespoons chopped nuts (cashews, almonds, and pistachios)
    • Ghee (clarified butter) for roasting makhana

    Instructions:

    1. Roast the Makhana:

    • Start by dry roasting the makhana in a pan with a teaspoon of ghee. Roast them until they become crispy, which usually takes around 5-7 minutes on low to medium heat. Stir continuously to avoid burning. Once done, remove them from the pan and let them cool.

    2. Grind the Makhana:

    • Take half of the roasted makhana and grind them into a coarse powder in a food processor or blender. This will add thickness and a unique texture to your kheer.

    3. Boil the Milk:

    • In a heavy-bottomed pan, bring the milk to a boil. Keep stirring it to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pan.

    4. Add Makhana Powder:

    • Once the milk starts to boil, add the ground makhana to it. Continue to stir the mixture, ensuring there are no lumps.

    5. Add Saffron (Optional):

    • If you're using saffron, soak a few strands in a tablespoon of warm milk and add it to the kheer. This will infuse a lovely color and aroma to the dessert.

    6. Sweeten the Kheer:

    • After adding the makhana, mix in the sugar and stir well. Adjust the sugar to your taste. Continue to simmer the kheer on low heat until it thickens, which might take 20-25 minutes. Remember to stir frequently.

    7. Add Cardamom Powder:

    • Once the kheer thickens and reaches your desired consistency, add cardamom powder. This imparts a delightful flavor to the dessert.

    8. Garnish with Nuts:

    • In a separate small pan, lightly roast the chopped nuts in a little ghee until they turn golden. Sprinkle these nuts over the kheer for an extra layer of flavor and a delightful crunch.

    9. Serve Warm or Chilled:

    • Your Makhana Kheer is now ready to be served. You can serve it warm or chilled, depending on your preference. Some people prefer it chilled, while others enjoy it warm.

    Makhana Kheer is a delicious and wholesome dessert that's perfect for Navratri or any special occasion. It's not only a delightful treat for your taste buds but also a source of essential nutrients from the makhana. Enjoy this creamy kheer as a sweet conclusion to your Navratri meals and make the festival even more memorable.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who was Sherika De Armas? Former Miss World Contestant dies at 26 due to cervical cancer RBA

    Who was Sherika De Armas? Former Miss World Contestant dies at 26 due to cervical cancer

    Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Wishes: Here are some greetings, messages, images and quotes RBA

    Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Wishes: Here are some greetings, messages, images and quotes

    Durga Puja 2023: Spiritual symbolism of the weapons ATG EAI

    Durga Puja 2023: Spiritual symbolism of the weapons

    Navratri 2023: Special festive meals to keep your dog healthyRKK

    Navratri 2023: Special festive meals to keep your dog healthy 

    Navratri 2023 Day 3: Details on Ma Chandraghanta and puja significance ATG EAI

    Navratri 2023 Day 3: Details on Ma Chandraghanta and puja significance

    Recent Stories

    Mia Khalifa dikh rahi ho' says netizens as Mouni Roy goes braless to wish fans on Durga Puja RBA

    'Mia Khalifa dikh rahi ho' says netizens as Mouni Roy goes braless to wish fans on Durga Puja

    Kerala: Man sentenced to 204 years imprisonment for raping minor sisters rkn

    Kerala: Man sentenced to 204 years imprisonment for raping minor sisters

    Hamas releases hostage video: Israeli woman abducted being nursed; IDF dubs it fake humane portrayal (WATCH) snt

    Hamas releases hostage video: Israeli woman abducted being nursed; IDF dubs it fake humane portrayal (WATCH)

    69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon to Pankaj Tripathi; Here's a list of the winners ATG

    69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon to Pankaj Tripathi; Here's a list of the winners

    Who was Sherika De Armas? Former Miss World Contestant dies at 26 due to cervical cancer RBA

    Who was Sherika De Armas? Former Miss World Contestant dies at 26 due to cervical cancer

    Recent Videos

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon