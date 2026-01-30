Nutrient Deficiency Symptoms: Famous gastroenterologist Dr. Saurabh Sethi explains that deficiencies of magnesium, iron, vitamin D, etc., in the body can lead to several serious symptoms. Learn the common signs of nutrient deficiencies.
Famous MD Gastroenterologist Dr. Saurabh Sethi explains that various types of symptoms appear due to nutrient deficiencies in the body. If these common symptoms are ignored, the body gradually starts to fall ill. Even today, carbs are the most consumed food in Indian households. This leads to a deficiency of various nutrients. Let's find out what common symptoms the doctor has mentioned for different nutrient deficiencies.
Symptoms of Magnesium Deficiency
- Muscle cramps
- Frequent fatigue
- Insomnia
- Headaches and irritability
Common Symptoms of Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- Tingling in hands and feet
- Weakness and dizziness
- Weak memory
- Anemia
Symptoms of Iron Deficiency
- Constant fatigue and weakness
- Pale skin
- Shortness of breath
- Headaches or dizziness
Symptoms of Vitamin D Deficiency
- Pain in bones and joints
- Muscle weakness
- Mood swings or sadness
Symptoms of Zinc Deficiency
- Weak immunity
- Hair loss
- Slow wound healing
- Loss of taste and smell
Omega-3 Deficiency
- Dry skin
- Joint pain
- Difficulty concentrating
- Mood swings
Symptoms of Potassium Deficiency
- Weak muscles
- Fatigue and lethargy
- Irregular heartbeat
- Constipation
Symptoms of Protein Deficiency
- Muscle weakness
- Frequent hunger
- Weak hair and nails
- Weak immune system
Fulfill the Deficiency with a Balanced Diet
To meet the body's nutritional needs, it is very important to include a balanced diet. If you include various types of lentils, rice, coarse grains, fresh fruits, vegetables, eggs, etc., in your meals, the body will get the necessary nutrition from a balanced diet. If you still show various symptoms after following a diet, you should consult a doctor immediately. The doctor may advise you on dietary changes and prescribe multivitamin tablets.
