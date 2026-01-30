Nutrient Deficiency Symptoms: Famous gastroenterologist Dr. Saurabh Sethi explains that deficiencies of magnesium, iron, vitamin D, etc., in the body can lead to several serious symptoms. Learn the common signs of nutrient deficiencies.

Famous MD Gastroenterologist Dr. Saurabh Sethi explains that various types of symptoms appear due to nutrient deficiencies in the body. If these common symptoms are ignored, the body gradually starts to fall ill. Even today, carbs are the most consumed food in Indian households. This leads to a deficiency of various nutrients. Let's find out what common symptoms the doctor has mentioned for different nutrient deficiencies.

Symptoms of Magnesium Deficiency

Muscle cramps

Frequent fatigue

Insomnia

Headaches and irritability

Common Symptoms of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Tingling in hands and feet

Weakness and dizziness

Weak memory

Anemia

Symptoms of Iron Deficiency

Constant fatigue and weakness

Pale skin

Shortness of breath

Headaches or dizziness

Symptoms of Vitamin D Deficiency

Pain in bones and joints

Muscle weakness

Mood swings or sadness

Symptoms of Zinc Deficiency

Weak immunity

Hair loss

Slow wound healing

Loss of taste and smell

Omega-3 Deficiency

Dry skin

Joint pain

Difficulty concentrating

Mood swings

Symptoms of Potassium Deficiency

Weak muscles

Fatigue and lethargy

Irregular heartbeat

Constipation

Symptoms of Protein Deficiency

Muscle weakness

Frequent hunger

Weak hair and nails

Weak immune system

Fulfill the Deficiency with a Balanced Diet

To meet the body's nutritional needs, it is very important to include a balanced diet. If you include various types of lentils, rice, coarse grains, fresh fruits, vegetables, eggs, etc., in your meals, the body will get the necessary nutrition from a balanced diet. If you still show various symptoms after following a diet, you should consult a doctor immediately. The doctor may advise you on dietary changes and prescribe multivitamin tablets.

