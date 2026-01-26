Health Guide: Foods You Should Never Combine With Milk According to Experts
Milk is packed with many health benefits. It contains calcium, vitamin D, protein, and more. However, eating certain foods with milk can cause digestive issues for some people.
Foods you should never mix with milk
Let's look at which foods you shouldn't eat with milk.
Citrus fruits
Mixing milk and citrus fruits can cause digestive problems for some. So, avoid eating citrus fruits like lemons and oranges with milk.
Fish
Eating fish and milk together can also lead to digestive issues.
Salty foods
Combining milk with salty foods can also cause digestive problems.
Spicy foods
Eating spicy foods with milk can cause acidity and heartburn.
Processed foods
Eating processed foods with milk can lead to indigestion in some people.
Sugary foods
Eating foods high in sugar with milk might also cause digestive issues for some.
Please note:
Only change your diet after consulting a health expert or nutritionist.
