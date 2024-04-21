Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Chocolate peanut butter to blueberry chia, 5 healthy and tasty smoothie recipes for your kids

    From tropical fruit blends to creamy milkshakes, these recipes will make your summer feasting extra special.

    Chocolate peanut butter to blueberry chia, 5 healthy and tasty smoothie recipes for your kids
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 21, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

    Excited for the summer break, most of us are also looking forward to fresh, seasonal fruits and vibrant flavors. And of course, summer festivities are incomplete without the essential cool refreshments. However, summer is also the time when our diet tends to go off track, with tempting treats and indulgent meals. So, we have decided to compile together some refreshing recipes for smoothies, perfect for beating the summer heat. Here are a few recipes suggested by BlendJet 2, a portable blender known for its convenience and versatility, you can whip up these delicious smoothies with ease. From tropical fruit blends to creamy milkshakes, these recipes will make your summer feasting extra special.

    Blueberry Chia Smoothie

    Ingredients

    1 cup milk, 1 tablespoon maple syrup, 1/4 th vanilla extract, 1/4 th cup oats, half cup frozen blueberries, half banana, 1 tablespoon chia seeds. Just blend it for 1 cycle and your guests will go gaga over the burst of flavour in this smoothie.

    Chocolate Peanut Butter Smoothie

    Ingredients

    1 cup milk, 1 tablespoon maple syrup, 1/4 th cup peanut butter, 1 cup frozen banana, 1/4th cup cocoa powder. Blend all the ingredients for 1 cycle and
    enjoy this healthy yet delicious smoothie. Even your gym freak friend will not be able to say no to it.

    Mixed Berry Smoothie

    Ingredients

    1 cup of milk, 1 tablespoon maple syrup, half frozen banana, 1 cup frozen berries— a mix of blueberry, strawberry, and any other seasonal cherry. Blend it for 2
    cycles and voil à! Your gorgeously hued smoothie is ready to be savoured. This one will be an absolute favourite with kids and takes no time to make at all.

    Mocha Smoothie

    Ingredients

    1 cup chocolate milk, half cup yogurt, 1– 2 tablespoons maple syrup, half frozen banana, 2 teaspoons ground coffee. Just blend all the ingredients for 1
    cycle and you will have a delicious yet healthy and chilled alternative to plain and boring coffee.

    Orange Julius Smoothie

    Ingredients

    1 cup orange juice, half teaspoon vanilla extract, half cup yogurt, half frozen banana. Just blend it for 1 cycle, and this one is great for those who would like to try something different, yet healthy.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2024, 4:46 PM IST
