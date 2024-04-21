Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Kalki 2898 AD': Amitabh Bachchan's new look out, makers share first poster from the science-fiction film

    'Kalki 2898 AD' stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in important roles.

    'Kalki 2898 AD': Amitabh Bachchan's new look out, makers share first poster from the science-fiction film
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 21, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

    Since the announcement of filmmaker Nag Ashwin's impending sci-fi spectacular 'Kalki 2898 AD', starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in major parts, fans have eagerly awaited every update on the film. Amidst all of this excitement, a recent update suggests that the creators are planning a major revelation for this Sunday, which is intended to startle fans. The makers just released the first poster for Amitabh Bachchan's character, promising that further information would be unveiled today.

    The poster

    Amitabh Bachchan is seen sitting in a temple, dressed entirely in white, and gazing suspiciously at a dazzling ray of light. Building anticipation for a big announcement shortly, the poster states, "Samay Aa Gaya Hai," making spectators even more interested in the magnum opus. 

    About 'Kalki 2898 AD'

    Nag Ashwin directed the multilingual film 'Kalki 2898 AD', which was produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The magnum opus caused a stir with its revolutionary debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, gaining tremendous global acclaim. The film's highly awaited debut has attracted fans worldwide, promising to immerse spectators into a mysterious futuristic world.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
