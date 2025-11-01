You can call Chimney village in Kurseong an offbeat destination near Darjeeling. It is a quiet and enchanting tourist spot, full of natural beauty and completely away from the city's hustle and bustle

Chimney village in Kurseong is a place filled with tranquility and natural beauty, known for its dense forests of pine and oak trees and the playful hide-and-seek of the clouds. There is a nearly 100-year-old chimney from the British era, originally built to provide warmth from the cold, which is the source of the village's name. The specialty of this village is its seclusion, the chirping of birds, a variety of flowers and orchids, and historical roads like the Old Military Road.

Detailed description of Chimney Village:

1) Natural Beauty: The surrounding mountains and forests of pine and oak trees create a mesmerizing environment.

2) The sight of clouds floating by at dawn or in the late afternoon, playing hide-and-seek with the mountains, is extraordinary.

3) In terms of natural beauty, it is no less than any other mountain village.

4) Historical Significance: There is a nearly 100-year-old, 24-foot-high chimney here, which is the remnant of a British-era bungalow.

It was built to protect from the cold, and the village gets its name 'Chimney' from this structure. The road passing by this village was the Old Military Road, which was once the main route from Siliguri to Darjeeling.

How to get to Chimney:

By Car: You can travel from Kolkata to Kurseong by road. Chimney is about 8 kilometers from Kurseong, and you can hire a local taxi or a private car to get there.

By Train: You can take a train from Kolkata to New Jalpaiguri (NJP) or a nearby station in Siliguri. From there, you can take a taxi or bus to Kurseong. From Kurseong station, you will need a taxi or jeep to reach Chimney.

By Air: You can fly to Bagdogra Airport near Siliguri. From there, you can hire a taxi or car to go to Kurseong and then to Chimney.

Other Attractions: Various types of flowers and orchids can be seen here. You can hear the chirping of different birds if you listen closely. It is an ideal place to spend quiet and peaceful time away from the city's noise.