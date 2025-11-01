Image Credit : @my_rajasthan/X

Mythological Origins: According to Hindu mythology, Lord Brahma dropped a lotus flower on the earth, and the place where its petals fell became Pushkar. The sacred Pushkar Lake is believed to have formed at that divine spot.The name Pushkar comes from the Sanskrit words ‘Pushpa’ (flower) and ‘Kar’ (hand), symbolizing the hand that released the lotus.

Religious Significance: Pushkar is one of the five sacred dhams (pilgrimage sites) in Hinduism and is home to the only known temple dedicated to Lord Brahma in the world.

Scriptural Mentions: The town finds mention in ancient Hindu texts such as the Mahabharata and various Puranas, highlighting its importance as a center of worship and penance.

Trade and Cultural Crossroads: Located along the old desert trade routes, Pushkar became a vital stop for merchants and travellers, blending religious devotion with vibrant desert life. Today, Pushkar retains its ancient charm while embracing a global traveler culture, symbolizing the fusion of tradition, spirituality, and cultural vibrancy.