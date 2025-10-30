Looking for a quick escape from the city buzz? Discover the 7 best resorts in Hyderabad that promise luxury, relaxation, and fun. Perfect for a refreshing weekend getaway with family, friends, or your partner

More than just biryanis and monuments, Hyderabad offers royal heritage and modern charm for travel. A few opulent resorts lie beyond the city bounds, pledging comfort, nature, and relaxation for those craving an escape from the bustling city. Here is a list of the 7 best resorts near Hyderabad for a perfect weekend getaway where leisure meets luxury.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

7 Best Resorts In Hyderabad For Weekend Getaway

1. Leonia Holistic Destination

One of Hyderabad's much-frequented retreats, Leonia Resort is found in Shamirpet. Spread over acres of land, it has amenities like a water park, spa, and themed villas. It is apt for family, couple, or corporate getaways.

Location: Shamirpet

Best For: Family Fun & Corporate Retreats

2. Palm Exotica Boutique Resort

A resort near the outskirts, Palm Exotica is famous for its beautiful scenery, infinity pool, and eco-friendly environment. From luxe suites to adventure activities, it is a perfect rejuvenation option for the weekend.

Location: Shankarpalli

Best For: Romantic Escapes & Luxury Stays

3. Button Eyes Resort

Button Eyes Resort is nestled in nature with cozy villas and private pools, offering serene locations. It is popular for couples and small groups looking for a little isolation and a sense of peace.

Location: Tolkatta

Best For: Romantic Getaways

4. Pragati Resort

If greenery mesmerizes you, then Pragati Resort is the place to be. Spread over 85 acres of herbal plantations, it is travel resting with wellness. Activities that the guests can engage in include Ayurvedic treatment, nature walks, and organic dining.

Location: Chilkur Balaji Road

Best For: Nature Lovers & Wellness Retreats

5. Golkonda Resorts & Spa

Located by Osman Sagar Lake, the Golkonda Resorts exude comfort and elegance. While capturing majestic views of the lake, the exquisite cottages, poolside bar, and spa services cater to relaxation and celebration.

Location: Gandipet

Best For: Luxury & Lakeside Views

6. Lahari Resorts

Only about 25 km from the city center, Lahari Resorts is a family-favorite. With water slides, outdoor games, and lush gardens, it is the perfect setting for a full-day picnic or a weekend stay.

Location: Bhanoor

Best For: Family Outings & Fun Activities

7. Aalankrita Resort

The internationally-awarded eco-resort, Aalankrita, is an interesting blend of traditional architecture and modern comfort. It offers pretty much everything for a peaceful holiday, from spa therapy to indoor sports.

Location: Thumkunta

Best For: Eco-Luxury & Relaxation

Whether you are in the mood for luxury, adventure, or serenity, there is something for everybody in these resorts near Hyderabad. So pack your bags and escape the city chaos for a weekend of bliss in these breathtaking places.