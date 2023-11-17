Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Chhath Puja 2023: How this festival is celebrated in different regions

    This year, Chhath Puja falls on November 17, 2023. This festival is celebrated in different regions and varies rites and practices. 

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Chhath Puja is a major Hindu holiday celebrated predominantly in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal. It is dedicated to worshiping the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya (Usha, the Sun God's wife) to express appreciation and ask for blessings for health, prosperity, and longevity. This festival is celebrated in different regions and varies rites and practices. Here are a few. 

    Bihar and Jharkhand

    In these regions, Chhath Puja is a grand celebration. Devotees offer prayers to the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya (Usha, the wife of Sun God). They perform rituals near rivers, ponds, or water bodies, standing in water and offering arghya (offering) to the rising and setting sun.

    • The first day involves Nahai Khai (ritual bathing) and Kaddu Bhaat (meal of rice and gourd).
    • The second day comprises Kharna (fasting and preparation of thekua - a sweet snack) and offering prayers at dusk.
    • The third day involves offering Sanjhiya Arghya (evening offerings) while standing in water and performing various rituals.
    • On the fourth day, devotees break their fast after sunrise, followed by the Uttar Arghya (final offerings).

    Chhath Puja 2023: How this festival is celebrated in different regions RKK

    Uttar Pradesh

    In Uttar Pradesh, especially in areas along the banks of the Ganges, Chhath Puja is celebrated with similar rituals. Devotees observe fasts and perform rituals at riverbanks, lakes, or ponds.

    Nepal

    In Nepal, Chhath Puja is known as Chhath Parva or Chhath festival. The celebrations are similar to those in India, where people offer prayers to the Sun God, take holy dips in rivers, and make offerings.

    Other regions and urban areas

    In cities or regions away from traditional settings, devotees adapt Chhath Puja to urban environments. They perform rituals in artificial water bodies, rooftops, or designated community areas, maintaining the core customs but adapting to the available resources.

    While the fundamental essence of Chhath Puja remains consistent, variations in rituals and observances occur based on local customs, geographical differences, and the availability of natural water bodies, reflecting the cultural diversity within the regions where the festival is observed.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
